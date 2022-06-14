Inspiring generations to come: 'Trailblazers' mural dedicated in downtown Culpeper

Community gathered Sunday to joyfully celebrate a public art installation in downtown Culpeper that recognizes contributions of local African-Americans.

A successful merchant, well-loved physician, female entrepreneur, Hall-of-Fame ball player, law enforcement pioneers and a freedom-seeking soldier are all portrayed in a new mural, “Trailblazers,” by Layton Scarbrough.

The arresting and brightly colorful work shines from the side of Brian Lam’s Collage Spa building at 254 E. Davis St., overlooking a historic Black business district that thrived in the late 1800s into the turn of the 20th century.

Lam pursued the project initially in partnership with Culpeper Renaissance Inc. because he wanted to beautify his century-old building, once Lightfoot grocery, whose patriarch is depicted on the mural.

“We can’t overlook the significance of what we’ve accomplished and what is on the wall today. Art really has a lot of power to it, it can gather people, it can create discussion and it can educate,” Lam said. “Its visibility allows us to inspire many generations to come…Congratulations and I love this for everybody.”

Included on the mural are Henry Lightfoot, Culpeper’s first African American town councilman, as well as owner and operator of Lightfoot’s Grocery; Dr. Elijah Barber, Culpeper’s first African American physician; Ruby Beck, owner and operator of Boxwood House Restaurant and Motel; Roscoe Ford, Culpeper’s first African American police officer; star Negro League left-handed outfielder and power hitter and Hall of Fame inductee John Preston “Pete” Hill; Ella Drumgoole, the first female member of the Culpeper Police Dept.; and a Civil War United States Colored Trooper, representing approximately 120 Black men who left Culpeper to join the Union Army.

Many who spoke at Sunday’s two-hour gathering in the Depot District were family, friends and associates of the mural honorees.

Native son Sanford Reaves served on the committee that selected the mural for creation. He remembered selecting Scarbrough’s submission in a Zoom meeting.

“It took my breath away. It just took me back to the days I rode my bike up and down this street…The people, Roscoe Ford, was so proud to see that man in uniform and how he crossed the bridges, brought them together, treated everybody the same,” Reaves said.

“Ms. Drumgoole putting chalk on everybody’s tires and she did it with a smile...Ms. Ruby Beck, the Boxwood House, the home she had on Sunset Lane let me know as a little Black boy that I could live in those places also…Everyone up there has earned truly the recognition as Trailblazers…because they opened doors for many of us,” Reaves said.

Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal speaking on behalf of county government said he was thrilled to see the mural in place, and that there was more to come in terms of recognizing the community’s diverse stories.

“I can say that they have significantly contributed to Culpeper,” he said of those depicted and who Deal knew growing up here.

Scarbrough also grew up in Culpeper, saying it has been a dream of his to create an artwork of this caliber.

“I sincerely hope this piece helps some in our community feel seen, heard and acknowledged. What Culpeper is doing, allowing artists to tell history on such a public level is absolutely incredible. Telling stories like this is what drives changes and pushes people to keep blazing their own trails,” he said.

Culpeper native Thunder Lane, a lifelong member of the local NAACP, said it was an honor to be at the dedication for the mural of some of the great men and women who lived their lives in Culpeper.

“My father would bring me down in this part of town where he associated with and did business with the Black businesses and social community. Roscoe Ford, a very dear friend of my father, made this community proud…I can remember coming to Dr. Barber’s office and there were a line of folks all the way to the corner to see him,” Lane said.

Mrs. Drumgoole attended his father’s church, Antioch, he added, also recalling stories of the Black soldiers coming out Culpeper going back to the beginning. The great Black baseball players and teams that played against each other, and Ms. Ruby Beck was a dear friend of Lane’s grandparents.

“I do remember the biscuits she served at the Boxwood House,” Lane said. “Hopefully the younger generations will research and not forget their history, and to know that these and many more Blacks were an integral part with deep roots in the community.”

Dr. Barber’s daughter, Caroline Barber, spoke of her father’s history, how he was born in True Blue in Orange County, attended high school in Manassas and then college and med school at Howard University.

“He began his practice here at 226 E. Davis St. He made house calls and we would never knew what time he would get home,” she said at the mural dedication. “My father served anyone in the community that he could and some who had never had the privilege of being treated by a Black doctor.”

Dr. Barber’s daughter recalled working with a local volunteer rescue squad after he died. She asked a patient who was his doctor and the patient replied, Dr. Barber.

“He’d been dead for five years so that is the impact that he had on the community because this person had never gone to another doctor. I am proud of the legacy he’s left and grateful for this commemoration.”

Dr. Barber’s granddaughter, Marsha, said she was overwhelmed and grateful to see his face on the side of the building.

“He loved this community,” she said. “He would be thrilled to know that something so small as his actual job made such a difference to people.”

Hortense Hinton-Jackson described her Aunt Ruby as a feisty female entrepreneur who was calculated, shrewd and could read people.

“Restaurateur, chef, prize-winning cook, real estate developer, motel owner and operator, community leader, small business man of the year in Virginia, this feisty lady, prized antique collector, the one who used to fly through town in the burnt orange Cadillac, the one that had a Model T Ford when she felt like it she’d ride through town, the one who took the glamor shot with her mink stole finger full of diamonds you wonder how she held her hand up, that’s the cover story,” Hinton-Jackson said.

Beck started work at age 10 as a domestic in the home of a neighbor. She built her own cleaning business in Culpeper and opened the restaurant and motel in 1964 at the age of 55.

“She had gone through numerous challenges to get there…even when she sold the restaurant…She retired on Sunset Lane in a beautiful brick home that is now the foundation office for the hospital,” Hinton-Jackson said. “She would laugh, tell my mother all kind of jokes and then reach down the couch cushion and pull out a Colt .45, say, this is my security...even at 80-some-years-old you did not mess with her.”

Dave Dunwody talked about working with Ford at the police department and more importantly being his friend.

“I’m so proud for Roscoe and his family that the community has chosen to recognize him as a trailblazer because he was,” Dunwody said. “He commanded respect without saying a word, could calm a situation and diffuse it with just his presence.”

He said not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about his friend: “I will forever be grateful that I was fortunate to walk in his path.”

Don Meney spoke about his Aunt Ella, another Culpeper PD member.

“We didn’t expect her to become a police officer and to be a trailblazer, the accolades, but the thing is—the love,” he said. “What Ella presented to Culpeper, she was a friend of everyone. But she when she had the uniform on it was all business.”

Lawrence Hutchinson talked about the legacy of Hill, born in Buena in Culpeper County.

“He was one bad dude,” the local pastor said, reciting the Negro League player’s .365 batting average. “He became known as one of the best hitters. He was in a league of his own.”

Charles Jameson spoke about the Black military history in Culpeper, from the American Revolution up to current day.

“One of my friends with who I started first grade with is on the Vietnam Memorial Wall, Calvin Minor,” said Jameson. “From day one, the African-American with a desire for freedom became a valuable asset to the U.S. military.”

A former class president at Eastern View High School, recent college graduate Kaleb Hackley spoke about what the Trailblazers mural means to today’s generation.

“It has been said art is a form of truth meant to nourish the roots of our culture and wash away the dust of daily life off of our souls,” he said. “It is with that intention I am sure that this mural came to be.”

“A portrait of our forerunners,” Hackley reflected, noting the mural symbolizes the determination of his ancestors even when society did not treat them with the courtesy and respect it intrinsically owes every person.

“For this generation and all others, it will serve as a reminder of what’s been done for us,” he said, adding, “The Trailblazers is a visual charge to us…calling us to do what we can to lay new paths for our community so that those who will come behind us will be afforded a better opportunity to achieve and prosper.”

