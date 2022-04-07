iPhone photography exhibit opens Friday at Middle Street Gallery

A photography exhibit, “Adventures in Color and Travel," opens this Friday, April 8 and will run through May 15 at The Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Virginia.

The artist, photographer Paulo Neuhaus, will be at the gallery 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, April 9 and on April 30. Other members of the arts cooperative will show works there as well.

Neuhaus's iPhone photography reflects his interest in color and composition, drawing on extensive domestic and international travel. Since the onset of the pandemic, he has increasingly turned his gaze to his local Virginia and Michigan surroundings.

His 14 images reach from Rappahannock County to Washington, D.C. to Croatia, India, Myanmar/Burma, Taiwan and Rio de Janeiro.

The photographer says he is inspired by Paul Gauguin's statement, “Color! What a deep and mysterious language, the language of dreams.”

He is also showing some works in the more austere and classic black and white medium, according to a release from Gary Anthes.

A native of Brazil, Neuhaus holds a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago and worked at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. He and his wife divide their time between Sperryville and Michigan, the home of their two children.

In other news, the gallery, a non-profit artists’ co-operative, is sad to report the building it has occupied for many years has been sold and must be vacated by the end of June. Members are searching for a new location.

The Middle Street Gallery began life in 1981 in the Clopton House across from its present location. In 1983, the founder, Dan Lewis, moved the gallery and his framing shop across the street to its present location next to The Inn at Little Washington, to a building that dates to the 1740s and is thought to be the oldest building in the town.

Middlestreetgallery.org is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Contact 540/675-1313.