Kennedy Center quietly renames its Russian Lounge

The Russian Lounge at the Kennedy Center is no more.

The performing arts center in Washington, D.C. quietly ditched the name amid the ongoing deadly Russian invasion in Ukraine. The new name is Opera House Circles Lounge, according to kennedy-center.org. It is located on the Box Tier of the Opera House.

Prior to 2014, the space was known as the Golden Circles Lounge, featuring a Waterford crystal chandelier and collection of sconces, gifted to the Center by Ireland. In 2011, after a gift by the Vladimir Potanin Foundation for the Center’s 40th anniversary, an architectural design and artistic competition renovated the space.

In 2014, according to the terms of the Foundation’s gift, the re-named Russian Lounge opened, celebrating Russian arts and culture, according to kennedy-center.org. The Waterford crystal chandelier and sconces were refurbished to compliment an updated, sleek look and two new paintings were commissioned by famed artist Valery Koshlyakov. Naming rights for the former Russian Lounge expired this year, according to the center.

Kennedy Center Trustee Paolo Zampolli held a media event this week about the name in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. He suggested renaming it “Ukraine Lounge” in solidarity with the nation under siege by Russian forces for the past month.

An estimated 900 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the invasion and more than four million Ukrainians have fled the country.