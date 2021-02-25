Library to host Zoom storytime for kids Friday night

The Culpeper County Library will host “The Very Quiet Trunk in the Forest,” an interactive storytime for children, via Zoom, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Presented by Magical Garden, the dramatic session will feature the library’s amazing Youth Services staff. Bring your children to come and enjoy the evening’s fun and games.

The event is free and open to all. Please register soon as it is limited to 100 participants.

To register in advance, click this link or sign up via the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/culpepercolib.

After registering, you’ll get a confirmation email with information about joining the Zoom event.