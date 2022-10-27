Light and composition: Artist-in-Residence offers public programs at Big Meadows

Shenandoah National Park Artist-in-Residence Carl Johnson will present public programs about his landscape photography this Friday, Oct. 28 and again on Halloween.

Friday’s program is at 2 p.m. in the Big Meadows Visitors Center auditorium.

“From DSLR to mirrorless cameras and smartphones, pretty much everyone has a camera today,” said Johnson in a park release. “Rather than documenting our trips or hikes, how can we put our cameras to better use?”

The SNP Artist-in-Residence will discuss how to use photography to form deeper connections with nature—in the backyard or a favorite national park.

“These connections can be formed through exploration, discovery, and giving ourselves the time we need,” said Johnson.

He will back at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31 for an outdoor program near the visitor center at Big Meadows.

“We have all seen amazing photos,” Johnsons said in the release.

“What they have in common is great use of light and composition. But they didn’t happen by accident. The photographer had to see the image first before it could be created.”

He quoted world famous American landscape photographer Ansel Adams (1902-1984): “You don’t take a photograph, you make it.”

“Seeing and noticing details in the world around you is crucial to making that photograph,” Johnson said, encouraging program attendees to join him for an excursion into the field to learn the importance of observation and visualization in the making of good images.

The SNP Artist-in-Residence will also offer helpful technical and creative tips on how to use a camera to take better pictures. Johnson is documenting his residency on Instagram and Facebook.

It’s also an adventure in nature photography. He described his quest to capture an image of an elusive Alaskan moose.

“I first started hiking the trails in the mountains above Anchorage, searching for moose to photograph. Early on, I envisioned a photo that included a large bull moose in the foreground and the Anchorage skyline in the background. Finally, after over eleven years of searching, I finally found it while guiding Doug Gardner, host of “Wild Photo Adventures” to photograph moose,” Johnson recalled.

The upcoming programs are free. Attendees will need a Shenandoah National Park entrance permit or pass. The Artist-in-Residence program is funded through generous donations to the Shenandoah National Park Trust.