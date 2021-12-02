'Lightfall' exhibit at Middle Street Gallery shows local landscape plein air paintings

The Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Virginia is pleased to announce member artist Joan Wiberg will show her plein air landscape paintings at the gallery Dec. 3-Jan. 9. Other members of the artists' cooperative will show works there as well.

“My show, 'Lightfall,' offers works painted on-site locally, and larger works created from the smaller studies in the studio,” Wiberg said.

“They focus on rendering the atmosphere and light particles on canvas.” The brightly colored paintings—many of them featuring farmlands, mountains, and water—have an impressionistic feel and convey emotions of quiet beauty."

Wiberg is an is an active member of Plein Air Artists of Fredericksburg and a smaller group in Rappahannock County. She lives in Warrenton and taught art in private and public school before becoming a full-time painter. She is also represented by the Cottage Curator gallery in Sperryville.

The artist will be in attendance at Middle Street Gallery 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday Dec. 4 and again same time on Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 19.

The non-profit cooperative gallery, middlestreetgallery.org and 540/675-1313, is located next to The Inn at Little Washington. It will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and closed on Christmas Day.