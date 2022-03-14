Local artist from Ukraine raising support for war-torn country

A local artist from Ukraine is offering her work at a Culpeper gallery and through any means she can to raise money in support of the people left behind in the war-torn country.

Kateryna Smith, of Lake Anna, is an oil, watercolor and pastels artist who grew in the south of Ukraine, a region where Russia has now seized territory nearly three weeks into an increasingly bloody invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin. Increasingly, Russian forces have resorted to bombing residential areas and civilian infrastructure in an effort to wear down Ukrainian resistance, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Smith said the Russian president is mentally ill. Putin invaded the country Feb. 24. Loss of life has been substantial.

“He is done. He lost this war,” Smith said in a message Monday to the Star-Exponent.

She heard from her parents Sunday night.

“They are fine so far, but last night sirens were screaming, warning, so starting at 2 a.m., they spent in cold cellar hiding. Not fun. They are exhausted, wants to escape town, but no possibilities as of now,” she said.

Smith describes herself as a beginner artist creating paintings charged with positive energy. She said she finds inspiration in nature surrounding her at Lake Anna, located in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.

Smith hopes the positive paintings, resplendent in hues of yellow and blue, the colors of the flag of Ukraine, can inflict some positive help for her people.

Her work is on Facebook at “Kateryna’s oil paintings” and her Ukrainian baked goods at “Kateryna’s kitchen.”

Smith’s artwork is also on display at The Vintage Nest in Southgate Shopping Center in the town of Culpeper as part of an ongoing fundraiser with other artisans.

Bonnie Shank, owner of The Vintage Nest, said in an email Monday her shop started featuring Smith’s beautiful art work over a year ago.

“I chose her art due to her paintings being full of vibrant color and how they speak to you,” Shank said. “When the tragic events started occurring in Ukraine I reach out to Kateryna to see how I could help.”

They decided to host the fundraiser with other donated artisan products and in the first week raised $650, the shop owner said.

Smith hosted to two fundraisers the past two Saturdays including as a a vendor at Mineral Mercantile selling her art and baked goods plus custom orders.

Between her art and others artists who donated, $7,000 has been raised so far to support Ukraine. The majority of money will go to Sunflower of Peace Foundation and some will go to Smith’s hometown in Ukraine for food and medical aid in that area.

Smith also plans to create a fundraiser on Paypal and get out there to host others in person to help her native country.

She said people can message her on the Facebook page or by email for custom paintings or to purchase Ukrainian baked goods to support the cause.

“I am continuing to accept donations and sell my art. I am busy these days. I am planning to do several more fundraisers…Unfortunately in the area where my parents and friends live no Red Cross or other type organizations not in sight. So they rely on me and I will do my best to help,” Smith said.

“I am praying for my parents, brother and all Ukrainian people. My heart hurts for them.”

