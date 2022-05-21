Looking forward, and back, at Middle St. Gallery

In "New Horizons," the final exhibit at the place where it was born four decades ago, the Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Virginia will present a combined member-artists show weekends through June 19.

There will be a public reception 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

The 19 members of the non-profit arts co-operative look forward to life at their new gallery, located nearby, in the new show that opened Saturday. Some of the art will recall earlier times at the gallery and in Rappahannock County.

Cathy Suiter's painting of the local Blue Ridge Mountains has dark shadows in the foreground, but a stunning sunny-day view of autumn trees and mountains in the distance.

“When the day is overcast and foggy, it’s difficult to see our horizon,” she said. “But I see the horizon for Middle Street Gallery as clear and focused, just like a Blue Ridge Autumn day.”

Similarly, Thomas Spande's watercolor of the Hazel River, also in autumn, combines views of the bright and cheerful flow of water over dark and somewhat ominous rocks.

Paulo Neuhaus will show his iPhone photographs, including Rappahannock County Moonrise, for which he quotes the late comedian George Carlin, “There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls.”

Phyllis Northup presents a watercolor of a delicately beautiful wild Trillium discovered on a misty spring morning along the Stony Man Trail in Shenandoah National Park.

“There are many ways to find new horizons,” she said. “We celebrate changing of the seasons, and seek out the first blooms of spring.”

Ray Boc's infrared photographs feature weather changes with one showing the ominous threat of rain on a local farm's horizon and the other the glorious aftermath of a storm.

Digital media artist Jim Serbent offers a large “digital collage incorporating original fractal imagery and video feedback,” realized as a photographic print, calling it “a fitting composition for our gallery's transition to its new life in its new space.”

Anita Amrhein offers two vividly colored paintings of women surrounded by mysterious and mythical figures.

One of the paintings asks, “Who should have a say about women's lives?” and the other, “Has the pandemic receded enough to safely welcome visitors to our homes again?”

Later this summer, Middle Street Gallery, which will keep its venerable name, will move a few blocks away to Jett St., between Main St. and Gay St., with an entrance on Main.

Middlestreetgallery.org is open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Call 540/675-1313.