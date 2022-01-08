Love and grit: Culpeper man still makes models after stroke, wife by his side

Their other son lives in Las Vegas and their daughter runs a home-based music school. Henry and Eileen have four grandchildren, who they mainly only get to see on Facebook these days of pandemic.

‘Don’t be so hard on yourself’Jurand thought the stroke would rob him of his model making skills and was too frustrated to try it for several years after, said his wife during the recent interview.

“Because he’s a perfectionist—he wants everything perfectly done…ok, it’s a lost art. There is no way it’s going to get done,” said Eileen Jurand, of how Henry was thinking.

“I sat him down, said to him, put my hand behind my back, working with my dominant side, said look, if you have to use your teeth, who’s gonna know? If you have to use tweezers, who’s going to know? Don’t be so hard on yourself,” she said.

When Henry Jurand sat down in his studio, he found he could still make models—with one hand.

“USS Missouri…these are all British, Prince of Wales, U.S., Italian, tanks, Swedish, Germany, Russian, Israeli, from different periods of history, aircraft carrier Enterprise, France,” he said, giving a tour of his studio, which contained every model he ever made.