Love and grit: Culpeper man still makes models after stroke, wife by his side

Culpeper resident Eileen Jurand graciously fills in the words for her husband, a master maker of military vehicle models.
Henry Jurand, married to Eileen nearly 50 years, holds engineering and finance degrees from esteemed Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne.
A one-time chief financial officer in the gas and electric industry, Henry Jurand depends on his wife to speak for him since suffering a massive stroke in 1997. It was just nine months after retiring to Virginia when the Ohio native lost the use of his right side.
Eileen has remained a steady helpmeet, ever patient.
Their story resonates—with love and immense marital resilience, as well as creativity shining through adversity. A total of 600 military vehicle models is the proof.
Their story shows that physical limitation can be overcome through different avenues and dogged determination.
Something to sayHenry Jurand can speak for himself, and he does—clearly and haltingly, in short, impactful sentences.
“I am feeling good that’s very good, but I can’t read,” he said in a Dec. 8 interview in the basement studio of his attractive home.
“But thank you for 48 years,” Henry said, turning to Eileen. She is a homemaker and grandmother, retired from teaching business at Kettle Run High School in Fauquier County.
The two met in a bar while she was at Russell Sage College, down the hill from Rensselaer, in Troy, N.Y. Henry and Eileen married in 1973. It’s easy to see they’ve been together a while.
Eileen laughed: “I fill in a lot of his sentences.”
He recites dates and numbers to organize his thoughts and the names of the miniature battleships, tanks and flyers he builds using only his left hand. The stroke impacted his overall speech, however, and it took away his ability to read.
That was hard for a history lover like Henry, who at one time wanted to teach the subject, and who relishes the intricate work his model-making satisfies.
Blood clot to the brainHe was 49 and newly living on a horse farm in Warrenton when the stroke happened on a Saturday morning at home. Retired less than a year, Henry had started doing consulting with his old company.
“He called me every night, he kept on saying, it wasn’t right, it wasn’t right, it wasn’t right,” Eileen Jurand remembered of the week before. “He wasn’t getting better and we had just moved there so we didn’t have doctors yet. We were still young—what did we know.”
“I couldn’t speak,” he said, recalling the stroke, she adding, “But he wanted to—your brain was working but nothing would come out.” Henry added, “All around me,” she adding, “His right side gave out on me and he fell to the floor.”
Henry continued the telling, “Right here is ok, look, left side,” he said holding up his functioning hand, her, “His dominant side.”
There were no real signs leading up to the stroke, Eileen Jurand said, attributing it perhaps to work-related stress. Henry was exposed to exterminating fluid a few days prior, she added.
“I was teaching at the time, he came and picked me up and he decided, God there’s something wrong. Every time I take just small steps I get out of breath,” Eileen said.
“A whole week later he has this massive stroke with a blood clot to his brain and left him globally aphasiac. He can’t read anymore, can’t write.”
Married life and family originsHenry Jurand signaled yes, asked if his wife accurately portrays what he wants to say.
“TV, it’s ok, but pictures,” he said, her picking up, “If it’s a heavy plotted movie he gets very confused. I can read him small vignette stories like Tom Brokaw’s Greatest Generation, it’s history…he understands what went on at that time.”
Henry Jurand is a first-generation immigrant born in Perth, Scotland to a Polish father in the Army during World War II and an Italian mother he met at a duty station.
His father was imprisoned by the Germans for five years, liberated in 1945 by Gen. Patton, recalled Eileen. Displaced by the war from his ruined country, Jurand’s father was given a choice by the Polish Army: go to Australia or the U.S.
The family of two sons and their parents boarded the Queen Mary for New York when Henry was 2 years old. They settled in Cleveland, Ohio, with its strong Polish and Italian American communities.
Jurand’s father got a job at a gas station and ended his career working as a civilian engineer with the U.S. Coast Guard.
Henry started building military models when he was 10. His older brother, George, served in the Navy, and Jurand in the Army.
“I did it for fun,” Jurand said of crafting models. “That or reading the Encyclopedia.”
He excelled at school, earning a scholarship at Rensselaer through ROTC. Assigned to the first armored division after college, Jurand and his new bride moved with the service from Connecticut to North Carolina to Germany.
The couple started a family, two sons and a daughter, moving frequently with Jurand’s career that ended in Edison, N.J. His one son also served in the military, and joined his dad in model making while growing up.
Their other son lives in Las Vegas and their daughter runs a home-based music school. Henry and Eileen have four grandchildren, who they mainly only get to see on Facebook these days of pandemic.
‘Don’t be so hard on yourself’Jurand thought the stroke would rob him of his model making skills and was too frustrated to try it for several years after, said his wife during the recent interview.
“Because he’s a perfectionist—he wants everything perfectly done…ok, it’s a lost art. There is no way it’s going to get done,” said Eileen Jurand, of how Henry was thinking.
“I sat him down, said to him, put my hand behind my back, working with my dominant side, said look, if you have to use your teeth, who’s gonna know? If you have to use tweezers, who’s going to know? Don’t be so hard on yourself,” she said.
When Henry Jurand sat down in his studio, he found he could still make models—with one hand.
“USS Missouri…these are all British, Prince of Wales, U.S., Italian, tanks, Swedish, Germany, Russian, Israeli, from different periods of history, aircraft carrier Enterprise, France,” he said, giving a tour of his studio, which contained every model he ever made.
What would he say to others who had a stroke and lost some abilities?
“Wow, this is [what] I wanted and that I’m excited because I paint and stuff and everything is ok for me,” he said. “It’s a very nice time.”
The art of model-making in a pandemicCOVID and his fragile health make it hard for Henry Jurand to socialize the past two years, though he can still grocery-shop and do other small errands. COVID brought on Eileen Jurand’s retirement from teaching a little earlier than she wanted—in 2020, after seven years at the local high school.
“It was really hard because I wasn’t ready to stay home yet. I needed that time and Henry was very used to being independent,” she said.
“He would be the one to go out and do all the grocery shopping. He did all the laundry…When COVID came…it was very easy for him to relax and be dependent so I am starting to try to push him out the door.”
Eileen supports his craftsmanship, encouraging him as Jurand sat down to demonstrate his craft. His models are beautiful, each piece in its place, made without reading the directions.
“What do you want to do? Put your glasses on. Magnifying glasses. Cut one of these pieces off,” Eileen said as Henry affixed googles, making the snip of a tiny piece of plastic.
“Perfect,” he said, answering yes, he could engineer the plastic models, with the thousands of tiny pieces, by himself with his Rensselaer degrees. He looks at the picture and she helps him sometimes.
“Right here, right here, right here, snap at it,” Jurand said, demonstrating.
He works at his models a few hours each day in the afternoon and it takes about two weeks to complete one. Jurand also does puzzles and paint-by-number pictures.
Lots of ways to do thingsHe walks around his studio confidently. The well-outfitted space, based on his years of professional success prior to the stroke, has been a haven for the couple, especially during COVID.
“We didn’t know how to be old yet,” said Eileen Jurand of life after the stroke. “(He) was able to push himself easier. I always looked for something that was going to help him out.”
She makes beautiful quilts and was planning to open a sewing school in the basement until COVID struck. The retired teacher instead dedicated her time to research, and got Henry a gadget he wears around his neck attached to his right knee. It sends an electrical impulse programmed so that when he takes a step, the device automatically lifts his foot up so he doesn’t trip, she explained.
Henry used his left hand to lift up his right pant leg to show the device. Does it help?
When asked if it helps, Jurand responded, “Sure it does.” He wears a brace on his good knee, the left side, which overcompensated and is now arthritic.
Eileen Jurand said people have criticized how she cares for and helps Henry.
“I have had people make comments that are just ridiculous...like I was tying his shoe one day in a mall and a woman came up to me and says, don’t you think he ought to be doing that for you today? It was Mother’s Day…I stood up and went right to her face, ma’am I’m doing this because he can’t,” said the Connecticut-born wife.
In spite of rude people, it helps just knowing there is something you can do, something simple and start from there, said Eileen Jurand of her husband’s model-making.
“He still had the desire to do them—he just thought he couldn’t do them anymore,” she said. “What is he able to do with one hand? ...Don’t think it’s the end because there’s lots of ways you can do things,” she said.
