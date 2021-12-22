'Made in Virginia' exhibit features Culpeper High grad's art

Nikki Painter, a 1998 graduate of Culpeper County High School, is showing her artwork at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach as part of its “Made in Virginia” exhibit.

The exhibit, through March 6, 2022, features work from 30 artists from around the state.

Painter’s displayed work, “Large Night Garden,” is a black-and-white pen drawing covered with small patterns, including checkerboards and stripes—all drawn by hand.

The work also includes collaged elements with pieces that have been cut out and attached in more than one layer, according to the Chesterfield artist, who grew up in Culpeper and still has family here.

“This work is meant to embody both a feeling of joy and a feeling of quiet meditation,” Painter said. “It is part of an ongoing body of work called ‘Night Gardens.’ All of these works communicate this energy. They are busy and energetic to look at due to the small-scale patterns and colors, but because of the black markings, they become more quiet.

“I want my work to communicate complex feelings like this combination of celebration of nature and more somber contemplation.”