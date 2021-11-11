'Meet Me in St. Louis' arrives at Riverside Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Riverside’s “Meet Me in St. Louis,” there are certainly some familiar faces within the 22-member cast—notably Andrea Kahane who just appeared in Riverside’s last show, “Bright Star”—as well as recognizable settings from the timeless movie.

The bulk of the musical’s action takes place at the Smith’s home and on their front porch. And as for the iconic trolley tracks and train—in which so much of Esther and John’s love story unfolds around—a real-life trolley has been built on the Riverside stage, too. Adding that much to the vibe is an onstage eight-piece band, led by Carson Eubank, delivering the show’s tunes.

Starring in “Meet Me in St. Louis” are two actors making their Riverside début. James Madison University graduate and Richmond native Ally Dods is taking on Garland’s iconic role of Esther. Meanwhile, Cincinnati resident and recent Northern Kentucky University grad Jackson Hurt is portraying John.

“This is such a great show for me to be doing right out of college and it means a lot to be a part of the Christmas spirit,” says Hurt. “I must say that throughout this journey, I’ve fallen in love with Fredericksburg, too. [A’Hearn] has been wonderful to work with and everyone here has been so supportive of one another. It shows onstage.”