"Members and Friends" exhibit opens at Middle Street Gallery

The Middle Street Gallery’s “Members and Friends” eclectic exhibit opens today in Rappahannock County.

There will be an artists’ reception, open to the public, from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday.

The new display, showing through March 5, features prints, photographs, paintings, drawings and sculptures by members of the local arts cooperative alongside those of invited guest artists.

The works offer views of the natural world, the built world, and even the supernatural realm—trees, water, wildlife, city structures, computer-generated figures and people going about their everyday lives.

The essence of the new show is a painting of a gallery full of art and people aptly titled, “The Gallery,” by Tim Carrington, friend of member Susan Raines.

Birds are a prevalent theme at the gallery this year.

Guest artist Thomas Whittington, friend of Phyllis Magrab, offers a photograph of the Icelandic Arctic Fulmar in flight over water, trailed by both its shadow and its reflection. Magrab echoes the firmament with her abstract painting of “A gentle summer sky on a very warm day.”

Mary Cornish, friend of member and painter Cathy Suiter, offers hyper-realistic drawings of an Andean condor and a Northern Masked Lapwing. Member Joan Wiberg and her friend Nora Harrington both show oil paintings of birds in their natural, wetlands settings created at a recent plein air festival in Chincoteague.

American towns also get their due, with Suiter offering paintings of Old Town Warrenton and Thomas Spande highlights Etlan in a watercolor view of the Etlan General Store in Madison County.

Guest artist Branden Eastwood shows a photograph of a mechanic working on a car in Havana, Cuba and his mother, photographer Francie Schroeder, has a close-up picture of a man sitting on a bar stool.

Ray Boc shows a photograph of an old local mill, while his friend, photographer Mathew Black, offers a picture of a boy floating serenely in a swimming pool.

“I found myself wondering about this boy, quietly adrift, who then pulled me into my own wandering fantasies of drifting effortlessly in space,” he said.

Photographer Jo Levine and painter Fae Penland go indoors for still-life views of a red rose with a fan and common kitchen objects on a table. Meanwhile, Lori Wallace-Lloyd and guest artist Davette Leonard both showcase fruit or flowers in silver containers.

A number of views of nature are offered, with Spande’s friend Chris Stephens showing a painting of sky and river converging at sunrise or sunset, and guest artist Emilse Wolff presenting a pastel of “crashing waves” at the seashore.

Phyllis Northup shows a pair of steeply vertical paintings of walnut trees. Guest artist Barbara Serbent offers “Montana Triplet (Postcards from the Road),” showing “the unparalleled beauties of Glacier National Park.”

The show is rounded out with several forays into the mystical. Jim Serbent offers a digital collage “inspired by levels of being and states of consciousness rooted in Tibetan Buddhism.”

Wayne Paige pairs his surreal combinations of people and animals with an eerie painting, “Fox Visitation,” by Sidney Lawrence, which “recounts a spookily cosmic encounter” with a fox in a remote part of northern Denmark.

Barbara Heile, a former member returning to the gallery, makes her debut with “Music of a Wedding Feast,” oil and cold wax on a panel.

“The longer I paint and the longer I live, the process of both just leave me in wonder,” she said. “How one life can saturate the surface of a painting is a mystery; how it touches another life magnifies that mystery.”

Heile’s friend, Jason Zahn, whose work “revolves around the intersection of defined, planned forms and spontaneity,” provides the abstract painting, “Structured Chaos.”

Mystery also lies in the abstract painting “Seeing Through,” by Pam Pittinger, “a mixture of opaque areas, glazes and line made with soluble pencils.”

Middle Street Gallery is located in the lower level of 311 Gay St. The entrance is on Main Street in the town of “Little” Washington. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Contact 540/675-1313 or visit middlestreetgallery.org for more information.