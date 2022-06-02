Music and poetry for Memorial Day at Culpeper Remembers

Culpeper Remembers, a heart-felt program of music and poetry, returned Monday in commemoration of Memorial Day, following a two-year COVID hiatus.

Piedmont Community Band teamed with Pen-to-Paper writers and Stageworks thespians to present the half-hour performance in and around the vintage snack bar stage behind American Legion Post 330 on Rixeyville Road.

A small and attentive audience, sitting on chairs in the grass, was invited to listen and reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day through the creative works of the Windmore Foundation for the Arts groups.

Conductor Chiara Head led Piedmont Community Band through patriotic songs that were thoughtful and somber, evoking peace with a tinge of sadness.

“We picked music that was quiet, reflective,” said band manager Tammy Buckalew, a flutist in the band. The purpose of the program was to give listeners an opportunity to think about the words and the sacrifice of Memorial Day.

Her husband, Danny Buckalew, began the program playing Taps on the trumpet, followed by The National Anthem by the band.

Alternating with the music and the sounds of chirping birds against the whir of a distant lawnmower, the writers stepped to a podium to read original works inspired by the day.

Pen-to-Paper writer Gary Misch, a Navy veteran, recited, “Eternal Patrol,” stating, “We sleep beneath the sea/ Unread last letters home clutched forever to our hearts/ Though the sea is cold, brotherhood keeps us warm/ Don’t look for us, we’re out here on patrol/ Keeping watch forever.”

Pen-to-Paper writer Fran Cecere, Windmore president, recited one of hers, “They went to war, a group of friends, their faces still boyish/ Some returned, but they were no longer young/ Others did not return at all/ The neighborhood will never be the same/ Some of their friends did not survive/ Many years later their beard was gray, their faces weathered/ They still talked about the ones who did not make it/ They never forgot them.”

Pen-to-Paper writer Rose Lyn Jacob added to the ambiance with her poem: “It’s been cast in stone now/ This life that’s past before/ All the uniform paths of one soldier’s journey have found their mooring/ A place where loved ones congregate, aggregate or touch base on their own/ Remembering, connecting, tracing those carved dates or staring at the night sky, the riddles answered/ Eternal star groups laid up in blocks of solid reassurance as if great distances never mattered in this concrete view of space/ From a war buddy’s perspective, just leaning on a rock.”

Piedmont Community Band played an Armed Forces medley of the military service songs along with “Lullaby to the Moon,” “Hymn to the Fallen” and “Tribute for Band.” A particularly pretty, softly nostalgic selection contributed to a warm afternoon of music and spoken word.

Culpeper parents Jackie and Delver Alvarado sat in chairs provided to them from Windmore members on the grass with their two-year-old son listening to the music from his carriage.

They came to hear daughters Valerie, 17, and Alyssa, 19, perform with the band, younger on clarinet and the older on saxophone. The sisters have played in the community band since the fifth grade, said their mother.

“We’re very proud, supporting them,” said Jackie. “It was great.”

Their daughters are all the time practicing at home, said the parents, and they don’t mind.

“That is something they can improve. We are there for them. We got used to it,” said the mom. “At the beginning it wasn’t that fun, now it is…they love playing.”

Valerie also plays in Eastern View High School marching and concert bands, Jackie said.

Carol Williams, with American Legion auxiliary, was there for Culpeper Remembers, listening from under the pavilion at the top of the hill, with other Legion members.

“Oh, it was wonderful. It was beautiful,” she said after.

The Auxiliary spent recent days outside collecting money for poppies with help from the Heritage Girls, Williams said. All the money goes right back to the veterans, she said, reflecting on the work of the American Legion.

“This is a great place, everyone supports each other,” she said.

Piedmont Community Band will present, Movie Magic, a free concert of popular movie tunes, at 5 p.m. on June 12 at Culpeper Baptist Church. Donations always welcome.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.