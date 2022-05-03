New downtown mural depicts African-American trailblazers of Culpeper

A powerful new mural is materializing on the side of a more than century-old building at the end of East Davis Street in an area known in history as a thriving Black business district.

The painting aptly will pay tribute to notable African-American citizens of Culpeper County.

The project is a partnership of Culpeper Renaissance Inc., Windmore Foundation for the Arts and Brian Lam, owner of the circa 1900 building that houses his spa business at 254 E. Davis St.

The wall canvas, facing the Depot and the LOVE sculpture, is on the building that housed Lightfoot’s Grocery, established in the 1870s by Henry Lightfoot in a location across the street. His son built the grocery in its current location in 1900. Lightfoot, born 1845, will be among the seven faces portrayed in the mural.

Muralist Layton Scarbrough, a 2015 graduate of Culpeper County High School, quietly set up scaffolding and started painting late last week.

The 24-year-old was on site Tuesday continuing the work that has quickly garnered attention from many passing by. Scarbrough started researching the specific area last year when CRI put out the call for submissions.

“It was all Black-owned businesses here in the early 1900s and so I felt like it had to be something about that because right now the only thing that discusses that is the small plaque over there,” he said pointing to a historic marker next to the Depot recognizing the local Black history.

“I wanted to do something to celebrate these African-American trailblazers of Culpeper.”

The Museum of Culpeper History provided photos of those he would paint and Scarbrough’s proposal was accepted.

The mural will portray a member of the United States Colored Troops, representing the 120 men from Culpeper who served with the Union Army during the Civil War, according a booklet presented in February from the African American Heritage Alliance to Culpeper Town Council, “Honoring the Lives of African Americans in Culpeper County, Virginia.”

The booklet is a compilation of material from the collections of Culpeper historians Angela J. Chapman and Zann Nelson.

Other individuals being depicted in the mural are: Dr. Elijah Barber (1898-1992), the Culpeper-area’s first Black doctor;

Roscoe Ford (1931-2006), Culpeper’s first Black police officer, joining the department in 1962 and serving for 35 years;

Ruby Beck (1909-1998), a successful female African-American entrepreneur who opened and ran Boxwood House Restaurant for nearly 20 years starting in the 1960s;

John “Preston” Pete Hill (1882-1951), a Negro League baseball player and manager posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006; and

Ella Drumgoole (1928-2021), Culpeper’s first female police officer, and a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church.

A letter to the editor in 2021 to the Star-Exponent from community leader Hortense Hinton-Jackson, “New Culpeper mural should reflect area’s Black history,” solidified Scarbrough’s initial sense for the direction of his wall painting.

“That reinvigorated what I am doing is the right thing,” he said on Tuesday, noting he designed the mural to which was added Dr. Barber, at the suggestion of project sponsors.

Scarbrough is a freelance artist whose wife teaches kindergarten here. The couple moved back home after college, and now he is actively illustrating children’s books—and creating an important mural he said has received mostly positive response.

“My neighbor is Ella Drumgoole’s niece…she said, “You’re painting a mural of my aunt.’ I love it…It’s been really cool to see the outpouring of love from the community. People are coming up to me, ‘That’s my grandfather… I remember Roscoe.’ It’s been crazy,” the muralist added.

“There have been people who stopped by who were unhappy, yelling at me for painting Black people, for telling their history. They’re telling me that I’m shoving it down their throat. I reply, ‘Why can’t I help tell these people’s stories? Do you even know who these people are?’ It blows my mind. People are just so wrong.”

Scrarbrough, still smiling, hopes to have the mural finished by the middle of this month, weather dependent.

It includes a quote by writer James Baldwin (1924-1987): “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

The young artist commented that the individuals he is painting had to face adversity in the hopes that others wouldn’t have to, mentioning Ruby Beck and Roscoe Ford, living and working during Jim Crow.

“What they did in the time that they did it, is incredible. So they should get recognition for that,” Scarbrough said.

Longtime local East Davis Street businessman Chuck Holmes happened to be passing by Tuesday as the muralist talked about the project. A prominent African-American who has long advocated for equal rights and participated in the movement, Holmes said the historical aspect of the mural is wonderful.

The list of notable people from the local Black community does not end here, he noted.

“It shows an inclusiveness that is so important and imperative in any community,” Holmes said of the project. “My heart is elated because I have seen this and it’s something I wish they could have seen,” he said of those depicted.

Read more about the history of the people in the mural in an upcoming edition, based on the history booklet compiled by the African American Heritage Alliance.

