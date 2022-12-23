No bah, humbug here: Stageworks presents "A Christmas Carol" by radio

A musical journey over the air waves into the world of Charles Dickens’ Christmas Past transported and transformed audiences last weekend in the festive ballroom at historic Rixey Manor in Culpeper County.

Windmore Foundation for the Arts’ StageWorks presented, “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Production,” and it was not your typical adaptation of the popular tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, according to production manager Jaclyn Davis.

Centered on ghostly redemption, the spirited tale featured a cast performing a live broadcast from a 1940s radio studio. Actors from the local community, adults and children alike, transitioned their costumes and voices as they performed various roles and characters.

The performance left nothing to say Bah Humbug about as attendees enjoyed a cozy atmosphere of holiday nostalgia in the well beloved tale brought to life.

The actors even paused performances of the Christmas cautionary tale to create live radio advertisements complete with 1940s-styled jingles for shopping at Phipps Department Store and a fruitcake-of-the-month club, according to Davis.

A Foley table, for live sound effects, helped complete the feel traveling to 19th century London and Scrooge’s journey through Christmas past, present, and yet to come, Davis said.

Drea Dyer was director and Greg Myers musical director with Jessy Mahr Stageworks Artistic Director.

Starring cast members were George Willeman as Scrooge, Bobby Barrett as Marley, Dan Dyer as Bob Cratchit, Felecia Willeman as Mrs. Cratchit and James Willeman as Tiny Tim.

Rounding out the vibrant cast were Tammy Barboza, William Mahr, Conner Dyer, Taylor Quaintance, Simon LeGraffe, Hulda Fahmi, Madelyn Corradi, Grayson Dyer, Victoria Walbroehl, Jaclyn Davis and Scarlett Haynes.