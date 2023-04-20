A new photography exhibit, “Out and About in Black and White” opens Friday at Middle St. Gallery in Washington, Virginia.

The display of black-and-white portraits by photographer Susan Raines will be shown weekends through May 28. Gallery member Paulo Neuhaus will also offer a small collection of photographs, along with works by other members of the nonprofit artists’ cooperative in Rappahannock County.

The show offers portraits made over many years, some for publication in newspapers and magazines and others for a calendar of Atlanta bars. Many of the photos are part of Raines’ ongoing personal series of portraits—not studio portraits but people in their every-day settings: dressing rooms, bars, restaurants and a Navajo reservation.

The images offer views of an earlier era in the photographic arts.

“All were taken with film cameras, either 35 millimeter cameras or a vintage Rolleiflex twin lens reflex,” Raines said. “Black and white film was used and developed in my home dark room, where the original prints were made.”

The works at the gallery are recent archival digital prints.

Neuhaus’s eclectic works, “Voices of Spring,” were prompted in part by a recent visit to Peru’s Sacred Valley.

“I’m also intrigued by a contemporary rendition, in a Michigan sculpture park, of Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic horse drawing, which he never ended up executing,” he said.

Come to Middle Street Gallery from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, to see contemporary and vintage photography as well as painting, drawing, sculpture, glass and multi-media art. The gallery is located in the lower level of 311 Gay St. The entrance is on Main Street across from Ballard’s. Visit middlestreetgallery.org or call 540/227-5066 for more information.