The drama department of Culpeper County High School, under the direction of Maxamie Mitchell, will present a homage to the classic rock of the 1980s this weekend live on stage in the auditorium.

"Rock of Ages: Teen Edition" opened 7 p.m. Thursday and will have two other showings on Friday and Saturday nights.

The musical is based on the book by Chris D'Arienzo with arrangements and orchestration by Ethan Popp.

The high school edition of this high-energy musical takes audiences back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair, according to play publicity.

The Tony Award-nominated Broadway show from 2009 features the hits of bands such as Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and more.

It's the tail end of the 1980s in Hollywood and the party has been raging hard. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star and toilet cleaner at a remaining Sunset Strip venue in Hollywood, Drew, longs to take the stage as the next big thing. He also longs to catch the eye of Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas, with stars in her eyes.

When out-of-town developers swoop in to turn the iconic music spot into a strip mall, the kids rally to save the joint. But can they?

See how it plays out this weekend at CCHS. Aqua Net will be in plentiful supply and so will all the glory of the musical 80s.

CCHS senior Ethan Zeller stars as Drew alongside Milady Ramos, also a senior, as Sherri.

Get tickets for $10 at events.ticketspicket.com/agency/7f3c7fb0-dbff-422e-a85a-5ef3178e445d/events or at the door. CCHS staff and children ages two and under are free.