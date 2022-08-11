"She Rises Above'—Zentangle mural presents spiral pattern on back of vintage building

Black and white with pops of aqua, a brand new Zentangle design stretches like wild vines across the brick-faced backside of a distinctive, four-story building in Old Town Culpeper.

This latest example of local public art, titled “She Rises Above,” possesses quite the ‘wow’ factor, and has meaning behind it.

Fairfax fiber artist and art teacher Marisela Rumberg created the mural, her first, on the Medical Arts Building, 121 W. Locust St. The project took place over 11 work days during the dog days of summer in July and August.

Rumberg used an electronic, elevated work platform to do the job, harnessed in with an umbrella set up over head, enduring high heat and unpredictable weather up in the air, finishing up Aug. 7.

“I am so excited,” she said during an onsite interview a few days prior, and repeated many times during the process.

Rumberg always wanted to do a mural and got the chance to through a female student, a fellow Zentangle enthusiast.

A collection of patterns typically created on small pieces of paper, Zentangle is structured drawing of “tangles,” combinations of dots, lines and simple curves.

Rumberg’s pattern jumps out with bubbles and feathers, swirls and leaves. An unassuming black bubble caught the eye at the top right corner of the building.

“It will balance it out once I add the others,” the artist said, of two more that appeared on the bottom left side for the finished work.

Zentangle partnership

With the piece, located next to Culpeper Town Hall and behind Regal Theater, Rumberg said she wanted to inspire other women to do things sometimes only done by men, like climbing up high to the sky on a lift.

“No limits. Women power. You can fly. Don’t give up”—descriptions from the artist of what the mural says for her.

“Perseverance—I’ve been wanting to paint a mural for many years and asking around about it until I finally was able, thanks to Mary,” said Rumberg of Mary Grogan, of Madison County, an owner of the circa 1949 building.

The two met through a Virginia Consortium of Quilters retreat in April at Smith Mountain Lake. Grogan was a student in a Zentangle quilting class taught by Rumberg, a certified Zentangle teacher who offers Zoom classes from 4-6 p.m. every Sunday.

At the end of the in-person class, the teacher, like she had been doing at the end of all her classes, asked if anyone had a white car or an outside wall on which she could paint a mural.

Grogan made her an offer.

“All of a sudden I was like, oh man, do I have a wall for you,” said the building owner since 2004, at which time the Medical Arts Building received a massive renovation, said Grogan, a third floor tenant during the rehab.

“So we met in Culpeper on the way home and her enthusiasm started then.”

History, process, reaction

The 73-year-old building is so named because it was the main emergency medical center in Culpeper, with other physician’s offices, prior to the hospital opening in the 1960s.

Today, it is fully occupied with six offices and eight apartments. The Medical Arts Building is generally located in the historic Black neighborhood known as Sugar Bottom, near Antioch Baptist Church.

Zentangle is not new to Culpeper or the area—Kelly Rozwadowski of K Art and Design, Inc. located in the Medical Arts Building—has offered classes in it locally.

But the mural makes her building new, Grogan said, complimenting the artist, “So enthusiastic, so lovely, such a good teacher.”

Rumberg used Benjamin Moore house paint and spray paint to create the design dominated by the tallest feather, rising from the bottom to the top of the building like some kind of symbol of strength.

The first-time muralist seemed to retain her excitement, in spite of it being summer, for the length of the project that garnered interest and support from passersby and building tenants in the form of snacks, drinks and help with painting bottom portions of the tall mural, 40-feet-high.

Building tenant Abbey Newton emailed the Star-Exponent to say it was fun seeing something new painted each day on the mural.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Marisela’s vision come to fruition!” she said. “I admire how the building’s owners, Mary and Rannie, appreciate artists and worked to make this happen for all of us to enjoy!”

Just getting started

Rumberg admitted painting the mural was the craziest thing she’s ever done. But now that it’s done, she wants to do it again.

Born and raised in Mexico, MariselaRumberg.com said she started work in fiber arts when she married, moved to the U.S and had her son.

Rumberg wanted something for herself and started quilting, taking inspiration from her Mexican culture. Today, she has a studio at Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton and is part of the Potomac Fiber Arts gallery at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria.

Last year, Rumberg created a Zentangle LOVE sign for the Town of Occoquan.

And, she is inspiring other women.

“She had never been on a ladder before and she is so brave,” Grogan said of the Zentangle teacher. “It’s very impressive what she’s doing…I love her art, her enthusiasm. I wanted to give a young artist a good start.”

A ribbon cutting at the mural with Culpeper Renaissance will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.