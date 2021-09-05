Spotsylvania actor hopes recent roles help him make leap to the next level

He said his work as an extra on projects such as “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Veep” and “House of Cards” helped him learn the ropes of the business.

Rita Drummond, who along with a longtime agent has served as her son’s co-manager—“Partly because actors under 18 are often required to come to set with a parent”—said growing up acting taught her that it’s important for young people in the business to have protection from potential problems and dangers.

She said that years ago, the family sought out family-oriented representation for Alex in his professional career, going with Linda Townsend Management in Maryland to help him in “the right and safe way.”

With the commercials he’s landed, and his role in “Violence,” where Alex plays a young man who’s bullied at school and has to cope with a range of other problems, the auditions have ratcheted up to two or three per week.

“We’ve got a room in our house that’s a set we use for auditions,” Rita said.

Alex has done enough of the virtual try-outs now that he’s comfortable jumping from one to another.

