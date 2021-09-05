Spotsylvania actor hopes recent roles help him make leap to the next level

ALEX DRUMMOND, an 18-year-old actor from Spotsylvania County with several performances and commercials under his belt, has his own way of dealing with the stress of auditions and traveling.
He heads to the barn on his family’s small spread near Lake Anna, saddles up his beautiful quarter-horse Showstopper and lets the magnificent animal gallop away all his tension.
“It’s a great way to relax” and forget any of life’s pressures, he said.
Drummond, who’s mainly been home-schooled and was recently inducted into the National Society of High School Scholars, has been acting since he was a youngster. As an 8-year-old, he played a young slave in the TV miniseries “Civil War 360.”
Born into a family of actors—his father Bruce was a rodeo star and also acts, his mother Rita was a child actor and is now pursuing roles again—Alex recently won a lead role in a student film called “Violence” and a spot in an episode of the TV series “Swagger.”
Toss in commercial spots for Apple products and two gigs he’s prohibited from mentioning—as well as virtually auditioning for new parts—and Drummond has been one busy young man.
“That’s OK, because I enjoy it and I’ve gotten used to it,” he said of constantly hustling after parts.
He said his work as an extra on projects such as “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Veep” and “House of Cards” helped him learn the ropes of the business.
Rita Drummond, who along with a longtime agent has served as her son’s co-manager—“Partly because actors under 18 are often required to come to set with a parent”—said growing up acting taught her that it’s important for young people in the business to have protection from potential problems and dangers.
She said that years ago, the family sought out family-oriented representation for Alex in his professional career, going with Linda Townsend Management in Maryland to help him in “the right and safe way.”
With the commercials he’s landed, and his role in “Violence,” where Alex plays a young man who’s bullied at school and has to cope with a range of other problems, the auditions have ratcheted up to two or three per week.
“We’ve got a room in our house that’s a set we use for auditions,” Rita said.
Alex has done enough of the virtual try-outs now that he’s comfortable jumping from one to another.
“Acting is believing in an imaginary situation,” the affable young actor said. “It also helps that I’ve gotten to know people at many of the casting agencies, and so I can ask about exactly what they’re looking for in a role.”
Drummond wants to study acting and movie-making in college, but says his plan now is to take a gap year and move to Atlanta to be close to where so much movie and television production is taking place.
“Luckily, I have family there so I’ll have a place to stay,” said Alex. “I just feel like that now is the time to give it a shot, building on things I’ve done to this point.”
There’s a bit of good-natured competition within the family, as Rita, Bruce and Alex are all often seeking parts at the same time. Alex and Bruce have a bit of a leg up: they can include riding with the Bill Pickett rodeo on their résumés.
Alex competed in relay racing as an 8- and a 12-year-old. He was trained by his father, an accomplished cowboy who competed in rodeo events including bareback riding, bull riding and relay races locally and throughout the Midwest.
Alex said he’s had fun doing that, pointing out his early acting experience on the “Civil War 360” documentary that aired on the Smithsonian and History Channel.
He laughed, asking what 8-year-old wouldn’t be taken by a food service tent that offered goodies for the asking.
“There were lots of other kids there on set, hanging out and waiting for their time for filming,” he said. “We had dance and rap competitions and all kinds of other fun on set.”
He was impressed by his experience as an extra on big movies and TV series. As a youngster visiting the Smithsonian, he was able to watch Chris Evans bound up the stairs in “Captain America: Winter Soldier.”
He’s also done enough roles to know that acting is work. It’s something the student film “Violence”—available on the video-sharing site Vimeo—taught him well.
He said for much of the three-month shoot around Baltimore in 2019, he was getting up at 4 a.m. to read over his lines, then showing up by 8 a.m. to work, often until 11 each night.
But Alex said he loved every second of it, especially when he got to do some stunts in a fighting scene.
“I think that experience really helped teach me how to truly embody a character, something that takes a lot of thought and groundwork,” he said. “A lot of it is working with directors and trying to find just what they want.”
Hearing her son explain that transition, Rita Drummond can’t help but smile, adding that it makes sense in a family where quoting famous lines from often-watched films is a regular thing.
“Alex and Bruce do it all the time,” she said, noting that they often take on the accents and traits of the character they’re mimicking, something that surely has helped her son become an actor. “Alex can become anybody.”
