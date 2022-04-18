StageWorks 'Southern Fried Nuptials' this weekend at Rixey Manor, Prince Michel

StageWorks community theater group invites the community to the wedding of the season—happening this coming weekend at two exclusive, Culpeper-area venues.

“Southern Fried Nuptials” will be performed live at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Rixey Manor in Rixeyville.

The comedy about a Southern family and their friends reprises at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at Prince Michel Winery in Leon.

In this Osborne & Eppler play, oldest daughter, Harlene Frye, may be ready to marry Attie, a man she has known most of her life, but will she? The usual tension surrounding wedding plans are stressed as far as they can be.

Then Harlene’s ex-boyfriend shows up bringing trouble. Sammy Jo, her sister, has a secret she doesn’t want to share. Mamma Dorothy tries to hold everything together but finally realizes she needs help protecting her family the best way she can. The wedding is hanging by a thread and there’s only two more days to fix everything, according to promotion from Windmore Foundation of the Arts.

It’s a big-hearted comedy about family—with a Southern twang.

Windmore’s StageWorks is a community theatre group that provides experiences on the stage and behind the scenes for adults, teens, and children.

Its theatrical and musical productions offer opportunities in performing, working backstage, designing and constructing sets, costumes, make-up, and lights and sound equipment. The group produces theatrical performances, offers educational classes, and networks with local ensembles.

Get tickets for their upcoming show at windmorefoundation.org/southern-fried-nuptials/