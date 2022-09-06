Stageworks youth to present, 'Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play'

Anyone who’s raised a toddler recently knows the lively characters in the delightful picture books by Mo Willems are must-haves for early reading, and sense of humor, development.

The community theater group of Windmore Foundation for the Arts, Stageworks, will bring to life some of the most beloved characters of the New York Times best-selling children’s author and illustrator in the upcoming, “Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play.”

“An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, ‘bestus’ (a word Gerald and Piggie made up that means ‘very best’) friends, but Gerald worries that something could go wrong that would end their friendship. Piggie is not worried at all.

”She’s even happier and more excited than usual. That’s because she and Gerald are invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. And so begins a day when anything is possible,” according to play publicity.

A cast of young, local actors will present the musical, whimsical play for a trio of shows—at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 in the hall at Reva Volunteer Fire Dept., along U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County.

Along with that, Stageworks is hosting a ‘Morning with Mo Willems Workshop’ starting at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 10 in the meeting room at the Culpeper Library, according to Artistic Director Jessy Mahr.

The cast will be performing one song from the show, reading some of Willems’ books as well as doing a Pigeon craft to take home.

Mahr is founding member of Stageworks, circa 2009, who returned in 2019 to help out with Windmore’s “First Leon” production for Christmas that year.

The Culpeper resident holds degrees in technical theater and theater management and has over 20 years’ theater experience.

Mahr found and fell in love with Mo Willems works while raising her two sons, 10-year-old William and 6-year-old Austin. They are also frequent players in her shows and in “Elephant & Piggie” will play the Ice Cream Penguin and Delivery Dog. Austin has played a dog in some form in the past three plays, Mahr laughed.

“He’s a bit typecast,” she said in a recent phone call with the Star-Exponent.

“He’s been going around the house saying he’s Austin puppy.”

In Willems style. Other Mo Willems characters who became favorites in their household included Pigeon, basically a toddler who wants something and you have to tell him no, Mahr said. Gerald & Piggie are best friends who go on adventures while learning how to solve conflicts and be good friend, the artistic director said.

In 2013, Mo Willems created the book-play, “Elephant and Piggie We Are in a Play,” an hour-long theater production that debuted at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

It features vignettes from his best books including, We Are in a Book, My Friend is Sad, I am Invited to a Party! and Should I Share My Ice Cream?

“We follow Elephant and Piggie in this sort of vaudevillian show of how to get past a conflict and stay friends,” Mahr said. “It is absolutely flipping adorable.”

A trio of Squirrelles will provide melodious back-up for the light-hearted and entertaining glimpse at childhood. A cast ranging in age from 6 to 18 is starring in the upcoming Culpeper presentation.

Mahr invited the community to come check it out and support the local nonprofit, Windmore, and more importantly, the kids.

“They are all local and they are all doing this because they love theater and they want to share that with the community,” the artistic director said. “I am beyond proud of these kids. They are putting on a really good show.”

Wyatt Clatterbaugh, a senior at Eastern View High School, stars as Elephant Gerald with Piggie portrayed by fellow EVHS senior, Katie Rose. The Squirrelles will be played by Taylor Quaintance, Evie Simpson and Carole Moylan, Ice Cream Penguin by William Mahr, Delivery Dog will be played by Austin Mahr and the book characters are Kerrigan Simpson, Cora Moylan, Sophie Haun and Bella Cole.

And to make this the “bestus” time ever, there will be a Food Truck-O-Rama from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday out at Reva Fire Hall for grabbing some refreshments in between the two shows.

Tickets are at windmorefoundation.org and registration for the Culpeper library pre-show activity this weekend.

Interest in the show is growing, Mahr said in the phone call, noting it is the same weekend at Harvest Days Farm Tour.

She is hoping people will come with their kids to take a break from touring outdoor sites for an hour of local community theater in the air-conditioning, presented by local kids.

General admission is $15, Windmore members $12, children aged 5-10 are $10, a family pack for $45 and kids 4 and younger get in free.

A $15 donation is suggested for the craft session at the library.