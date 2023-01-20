'Studies in Nature' opens in Baker Gallery at Woodberry Forest School

Woodberry Forest School is honored to feature naval aviator and artist Kelly Wilkinson Coffin this January and February in the Baker Gallery.

“Studies in Nature” will showcase new works created in the past two years. Featured painting, “Enjoying the Autumn Sun,” pictures a young girl in a blue dress on a horse on a sunlit open hillside.

The idyllic scene is symbolic of Coffin’s pilot reflexes, according to release from Elena Kritter with the school’s Fine Arts program.

Coffin planned to paint the landscape, but in a moment’s notice, saw the girl jump up on a bareback horse. She pivoted her focus, and zeroed in on the relationship between the girl, the horse and the sky.

“I hope to celebrate all that I love about nature and my fellow beings through my painting. I am most taken with the painters of the Boston School Tradition and am very grateful for the painting education I received along those lines,” Coffin said. “Not a day goes by that I am not mindful of my instructor Paul Ingbretson's advice "to paint what one is passionate about."

An opening reception, free and open to the public, will be held 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the Baker Gallery in the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School, off of U.S. Route 15 in Madison County. Food and drink will be served.

Kelly Wilkinson Coffin is a native Virginian and graduate of the University of Virginia, class of 1988. She returned to Charlottesville to open her own studio after completing three years of full time study at the Ingbretson Studio of Drawing and Painting, an atelier in the tradition of the Boston School.

This tradition combines the drawing and discipline of the Academies of 19th Century Paris with the color and light effects of the impressionists.

Additionally, Coffin completed a semester studying portraiture and figure painting at the Charles Cecil studio in Florence, Italy. Prior to pursuing painting full time, she was a naval aviator for 10 years. Coffin also worked as a first officer commercial pilot with US Airways while continuing to serve in the Naval Reserve. See kellywilkinsoncoffin.com to see more of her work.

Public viewing hours in the Baker Gallery are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

See the virtual gallery at woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery. All works are available for purchase. For information on The Baker Gallery, contact elena_kritter@woodberry.org.