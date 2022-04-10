The New Gnarly: Neighborhood Block Party returns to Culpeper

The 'New Gnarly Neighborhood Block Party' will take place noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 in Downtown Culpeper’s Depot District just in time, as community get-togethers return to welcome reception.

The outdoor event sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc., back after a two-year pandemic reprieve, will feature local craft beer and cider and something for wine lovers.

There will be live music from The Judy Chops and The Will Overman Band, food trucks, local artisans, lawn games, and fun for families.

Come notice your neighbors at the new nothing but Gnarly Culpeper Block Party where it’s all good in the Gnarlyhood, advises CRI.

Downtown Culpeper, a Great American Main Street Award winner, is the stage for this new spring festival, the local Main Street Program group announced.

The day’s festivities will kick off with The Will Overman Band featuring its namesake, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter playing Americana/country music. His influences include Jason Isbell, James Taylor, and John Mayer.

Next up, The Judy Chops are a group of friends that have been an force in the Virginia music scene since 2008. Their high energy live shows wow audiences throughout the mid-Atlantic and beyond at venues like FloydFest and Lockin’, according to CRI.

The band blends elements of swing, blues, soul, rock-a-billy, classic country and western, with rock and roll for a genre-defying musical experience sure to keep the Block Party going.

There will also be variety of lawn games with prizes for adults, and a kids’ area with games, a caricature artist, face painting, and more.

Offering craft beverages at the festival will be Culpeper’s own Far Gohn Brewing Company, Beer Hound Brewery, and WAR Craft Brewery.

A variety of Virginia craft beers will also be on hand including 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company, Brothers Craft Brewing, and Devil’s Backbone. Wine lovers will enjoy a selection of hand-picked wines that make perfect pairings with the savory foods offered at the festival.

Providing the food will be 7 Moltin, Bowles Southern Fried, Burnt Ends BBQ, Purple Cow, and The Pier. There will be creative displays and works of art from Chickie Dickie Beads, Kortney’s Kreations, Seek Lavender, Bearded America, Skin by NV and more.

Jennifer Hoehna, Gnarly Culpeper Block Party Committee Chairperson, is thrilled to kick off this exciting new event.

“Our team has been hard at work to create this amazing block party for our community. We love seeing the streets of Culpeper filled for events downtown," she said. "So much so, that we decided to create the perfect event to enjoy the beautiful Virginia spring season. What more could you ask for than a perfect day downtown full of beer, wine, great food, and music?"

The last Gnarly Hops in 2019 attracted an estimated 2,000 revelers and boasted perfect weather—in the 70s with sunshine.

Advance tickets are $15 at Vinosity, Far Gohn Brewing Company, and culpeperblockparty on eventbrite. Tickets at the gate are $20.

Younger than 21 gets in free. Please, no pets or coolers. Questions? 540/825-4416 culpeperdowntown.com, CRIDowntown on Facebook and #culpeperdowntownva on Insta.