Theater review: 'Nunsense' turns up the fun at Riverside

Upon entering Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, some theatergoers might think for a second they’re at the wrong show. A lighted sign for “Grease” hovers over the 1950s-styled mainstage, with diner barstools, a jukebox and cardboard cutouts of a hip-shaking Elvis and a covered-up Marilyn Monroe scattered about.

If you’ve come for “Nunsense,” don’t worry, you’re in the right place.

In this musical farce, The Little Sisters of Hoboken have taken over the Mount St. Helens’ gymnasium, which has been decorated for the eighth graders’ production of “Grease,” or “Vaseline,” says one confused nun.

Patti D’Beck directs and choreographs this light-hearted charmer about five madcap nuns putting on a fundraising variety show after 52 of their sisters kicked the bucket because of Sister Julia’s bad soup. Turns out Mother Superior miscalculated funeral expenses and splurged on a plasma TV, which left four of the deceased sisters literally out in the cold. The surviving nuns are now hoping to raise money to properly send off the final four.

There’s nothing conventional about these sisters, especially when one of them is played by stage and screen actress and Riverside favorite Sally Struthers, who was part of the show’s 25th anniversary tour. Joining Mother Superior are Mary Hubert, the sensible second in command; streetwise Robert Anne, the show’s understudy who likes to ham it up; Mary Amnesia, the sweet, innocent sister who got bonked on the head by a fallen crucifix; and newbie Mary Leo, who wants to be the first nun ballerina.

The plot is pretty simple, with some wacky storytelling, but the show is packed with personality and habit humor. “Nunsense” feels more like a series of vignettes, as it runs through the sisters’ variety show bits (one includes a puppet named Sister Mary Annette—read that name very closely) and offstage drama.

“Nunsense” breaks the fourth wall here, so be prepared to become part of the show—with little prizes for a lucky few.

Riverside has assembled a talented group of actresses who know how to work the room, and their comedic timing is impeccable.

Struthers turns up the laughs as she returns to the role of Mother Superior, a former circus performer who misses the spotlight. Mother Superior may seem strict, but she really lets loose in a lengthy bit where she accidentally gets high off a questionable substance found in the girls’ restroom. Expect lots of giggling and snorting.

Susan Gutierrez as the spotlight-seeking Robert Anne and Jeanne Tinker as the lovable Mary Amnesia both turn in memorable performances, and their solo numbers wonderfully allow them to show off their impressive vocals. And it’s a joy to see Kadejah Oné back onstage at Riverside as the grounded Sister Mary Hubert. Her character isn’t as dynamic as the others, but Oné leading the company in the exhilarating gospel number “Holier Than Thou” is the show’s biggest highlight.

Born out of a line of greeting cards, Dan Goggin’s 1985 musical comedy catapulted into a worldwide phenomenon along with several sequels and spin-offs. And if you haven’t heard of “Nunsense” before, the Riverside production is a crowd-pleasing introduction.