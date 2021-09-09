Time to think at Middle Street Gallery

"Contemplative Moments," a show of quiet and thoughtful images by photographers Gary Anthes and Jo Levine, will be offered at Middle Street Gallery in Washington Virginia opening this Friday, Sept. 10 through Oct. 17. Works by other gallery members will also be on display.

Levine is showing photographs of leaves dramatically illuminated against a deep black background.

“My series was inspired by leaves that I found on a sidewalk last fall,” she said in a gallery release. “Struck by their photogenic qualities, I brought them home and took their portraits.

"After that, every walk found me scanning the ground for fallen leaves and other plant material that most people would rake from their lawns without a second thought.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fellow photographer Gary Anthes is showing images from the natural and built worlds presented in tranquil and sometimes melancholy ways.

“Theses pictures spring from the Japanese artistic philosophy of wabi-sabi, which reveres the beauty of aging,” Anthes said.

“It holds in high esteem people, natural elements, and manufactured things that are old, imperfect, and incomplete, and it stands in opposition to the classic Western notions of perfection, beauty, and youth.”