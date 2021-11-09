VA Virtual Artist Showcase continues this week as performing arts sector reopens

Weekly through mid-December by 7 p.m., a new regional Showcase is debuting on the Virginia Commission for the Arts YouTube channel. It’s a sampling of performing artists from the Performing Arts Tour Directory, which includes 60 performing artists and ensembles representing communities across Virginia. The Showcase will also feature many of treasured performance venues from across the state.

“VCA Presents: A Virtual Artist Showcase” was developed in direct response to many of our performing artists who, when asked in the midst of the pandemic what they needed, said ‘we want to connect with audiences, if even through a virtual concert!” said Janet Starke, VCA Executive Director. “It took us some time to get here, and thankfully, many performers are performing live again; however it is our hope that this series will increase the awareness and visibility of all of the members for booking, and that they can more fully get back to work—performing in communities all across the Commonwealth.”