VA Virtual Artist Showcase continues this week as performing arts sector reopens

The Virginia Commission for the Arts Virtual Artist Showcase continues this week to promote the reopening of the performing arts sector and showcase of performing artists and venues in communities across the Commonwealth.
The goal is to encourage Virginians to support local artists, local venues, and go out and see all that the Commonwealth has to offer in arts and culture.
Weekly through mid-December by 7 p.m., a new regional Showcase is debuting on the Virginia Commission for the Arts YouTube channel. It’s a sampling of performing artists from the Performing Arts Tour Directory, which includes 60 performing artists and ensembles representing communities across Virginia. The Showcase will also feature many of treasured performance venues from across the state.
“VCA Presents: A Virtual Artist Showcase” was developed in direct response to many of our performing artists who, when asked in the midst of the pandemic what they needed, said ‘we want to connect with audiences, if even through a virtual concert!” said Janet Starke, VCA Executive Director. “It took us some time to get here, and thankfully, many performers are performing live again; however it is our hope that this series will increase the awareness and visibility of all of the members for booking, and that they can more fully get back to work—performing in communities all across the Commonwealth.”
Upcoming showcases will happen Nov. 10 with—Sound Impact, Synetic Theater, Musician Tom Teasley and Virginia National Ballet at Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts (Vienna) and other venues of Fairfax County and on Nov. 17—Alexandria Harmonizers, Jane Franklin Dance, Quintango, David Tyson’s Weaver of Tales Theatre Company and Project Locrea at Hylton Performing Arts Center at George Mason University (Manassas), and venues of Fairfax County.
The series continues Nov. 24 with Brass 5, Charlottesville Ballet, Mark Nizer, Andrew McKnight and Rappahannock’s Paul Reisler and Three Good Reasons at Academy Center of the Arts (Lynchburg), Shenandoah Valley Music Festival (Woodstock) and Wayne Theatre (Waynesboro) and on Dec. 1 with Barefoot Puppets Theatre, John Bullard, Victor Haskins Trio, Kadencia, Latin Ballet of Virginia and Lua Project at Cultural Arts Center (Glen Allen) and Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts (Chester).
The Finale will be held Dec. 8 featuring reprisals and additional video performances of previous scheduled performers Bobby Blackhat Band, John Bullard, Victor Haskins Trio, Kadencia, Latin Ballet of Virginia, Lua Project and Sheila Arnold. Finale venues will be Hylton Performing Arts Center, Wolf Trap Performing Arts Foundation and Shenandoah Valley Music Festival.