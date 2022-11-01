 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

'Views of Rappahannock County' opens this week in Middle St. Gallery

  • 0

“Views of Rappahannock County” is the theme for a new exhibit opening Nov. 4 in Middle St. Gallery in Washington, Virginia.

The local gallery will show diverse works by member artists through Dec. 11, honoring the annual Fall Art Tour of the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community. Paintings, photographs, drawings, and sculptures will be featured.

Trees, birds, and farm fields take center stage at the gallery this month.

“If you have hiked up to Mary’s Rock on the Appalachian Trail from Thornton Gap, you have met this wonderful gnarled old tree, full of burls and arching over the trail like a gateway,” said member artist Phyllis Northup of her watercolor.

“I like to think of it as the guardian of the trail, keeping an eye on everyone who hikes underneath. I pay my toll as I pass underneath by giving this marvelous old tree an affectionate pat.”

People are also reading…

Artist Cathy Suiter-Henry adds a very old barn to the tree theme for the new exhibit, and she says of it, “This brings back memories of my grandparent’s farm and how melancholy I felt when the barn, built by my great grandfather, finally surrendered to the forces of nature.”

Fae Penland shows a panorama of an elaborately set table deftly combining the natural and built worlds. “Nature weaves its colors and shapes so beautifully,” she said. “Here I wanted to create a space where nature and birds could play.”

Birds also play in Anita Zymolka Amrhein’s elaborate and mystical watercolor, Evening Light.

“Evening is my favorite time to watch the birds watching me,” she said.

Bob Bouquet’s sculpted birds, two highly abstract, intertwined columns of polished blue-green stone, is called Dancing Cranes. And Lori Wallace-Lloyd offers a colorfully detailed painting of a Northern Flicker for the new exhibit.

In a departure from her norm, abstract painter Phyllis Magrab shows her photograph of a sunset over a local farm field alongside the abstract painting that she derived from it. Finally, Jo Levine offers a photograph of fields in Washington State that she says remind her of “the beauty created by farms on the many hills of Rappahannock County.”

Middle Street Gallery is at 311 Gay Street, lower level, with an entrance on Main St. across from Ballard’s. middlestreetgallery.org is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Contact 540/675-1313.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Striking a chord: New VMFA exhibit explores the role of guitar in American art

Striking a chord: New VMFA exhibit explores the role of guitar in American art

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' new “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art” features paintings, drawings, photos and sculpture, plus vintage and newer guitars from pioneering musicians and instrument-makers, film and video of long-ago performances, and a recording studio where guitarists will play and talk.

Step into the void at LibertyTown Arts Workshop

Step into the void at LibertyTown Arts Workshop

This month’s national juried exhibit at LibertyTown Arts Workshop, “Into the Void,” presented artists with the opportunity to contemplate “voids.” The works interpret the theme in a physical manner (holes and openings) and in a conceptual manner (emptiness and space). Works from more than 30 artists are presented in a variety of mediums, including stained glass, hand-built and thrown ceramics, raku ceramics, acrylic painting, silkscreen, digital photography, video, mixed media, oil painting, wood, collage, watercolor and ink, recycled paper, and art with the use of found violin.

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Radcliffe dismisses rumour that he's the next Wolverine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert