Virginia Renaissance Faire returns to Lake Anna Winery for 20th season

Knights will joust. Musicians will entertain. Magicians will amaze. Jesters will joke. Blacksmiths will forge. Archers will let their arrows fly. Comedians will tickle, and hounds will race at the Virginia Renaissance Faire this month.

The fair—in its 20th season—will run five consecutive weekends at Lake Anna Winery in Spotsylvania County beginning this Saturday, and is returning after a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic.

The cast and crew of the fictional village of Staffordshire are ready to get back at it, said fair owner and producer Cornelia Rutherford.

“We’re just really anxious to get back to making people smile. Most of our volunteers got into this because they thought it might be fun to try acting, but then they found out making someone laugh is like a drug. It feeds your soul. After two years dark, we are dying to get back with our patrons,” Rutherford said. “This year it’s been full steam ahead. Everyone is so excited.”

Fairgoers will find more than 100 vendors offering crafts, jewelry, apparel, décor, food and art. A core cast of 43 joined by up to an additional 30 guest performers, all dressed in Elizabethan-period garb, will stand ready to teach as they entertain.

“We’re a nonprofit for education. We’re not a big commercial venture and everybody you see working on the site, aside from the vendors, are volunteers,” Rutherford said. “It’s still the same interactive focus of teaching people stuff and getting them involved. In our show, you’re part of the show when you get there. You’re really involved, and you’re really part of it. There’s a lot of stuff that you can actually do and get up close and ask lots of questions and maybe learn something you didn’t know when you got there.”

People in costume will not be in short supply. Aside from the cast members, about 60 percent of fairgoers will dress the part as well.

“On Pirate Invasion Weekend, on May 14 and 15, it’s more like 75 percent. We have a lot of people dressed up on Pirate Invasion Weekend,” Rutherford said.

Celtic Heritage Weekend, with kilts, pipes and drums, will be the weekend of May 21–22. May 28–29 is Military History Weekend, when active-duty military, reserve and retired men and women get in free with a military ID card. June 4–5 will be closing weekend.

Some of the entertainment will include the return of Dinty the Moor, who will bring historical con games, comedy, magic and chicanery to the stage each weekend. Bone and String will perform traditional songs of the sea, tell amusing stories and banter with the audience on May 14–15.

Archery Through the Ages will also be at the fair every weekend.

“Archery Through the Ages is an amazing thing,” Rutherford said. “The woman who runs that has forgotten more about the history of archery than you and I will ever know. She has things she passes around for you to look at, like the way arrow tips go through various types of armor.”

Each weekend will also include an archery contest, with the winners returning on the last weekend of the fair to compete for the grand champion title.

“It’s a big deal. We get really good archers who show up for that and we get quite a crowd down there in the woods to watch it. It’s really popular,” Rutherford said.

Knights who ride rescue horses will joust every weekend at the fair.

“The jousters, before they get on the horses and do their jousting, have what’s called an arming demo, where they show you all the pieces of the armor and what it’s for, and you can handle it and see how it’s put on,” Rutherford said. “As they do the joust, they explain what they’re doing before they do it, so you’re learning, but you’re also having the fun of watching the joust.”

Adamo Ignus will dance with fire on May 14–15. The a cappella harmony group Bomburia will sing on May 28–29. The Bad Idea Variety Show with sideshow magic and a circus act will appear each weekend, as will The Rogues, a favorite bagpipe and drum band. Other acts at the fair include Vixens en Garde, a troupe of women who will demonstrate sword-fighting; Medieval Armored Combat; and the Renaissance Man, who will joke around and juggle.

“We’ve got a bunch of different things. We’re trying to mix it up,” Rutherford said.

Her Majesty’s Hounds will race every weekend, where people can learn the fine points wagering on their favorite greyhound.

“The queen herself had over 2,000 hounds scattered around her various estates, and she liked to race the dogs,” Rutherford said. “Before you watch them race you learn how to place a bet, how to pick a winning dog and then you watch them run. We’re also looking for homes for them because most of these dogs are up for adoption.”

Rutherford advised that people arrive at the fair early because there is a lot to do and see.

“There’s enough there to do to keep you going all day. If you have kids, come early, because they’re going to want to try everything. They’re going to want to put their hands on everything and do everything and eat stuff and watch the jousters and the dogs,” she said. “A lot of things happen simultaneously, so if you want to see it all you have to make the rounds through the fair to see it all.”

Certainly, fairgoers with children should get to the fair by 1:30 p.m., when the queen will knight all of the children in attendance, and each day will end with a singalong.

“We close the fair every day with a pub sing down in the tavern. It’s family-friendly. Kids can be there. Everybody sings along,” Rutherford said. “We close the show every day with a speech from ‘The Tempest’ by Shakespeare. We do the ‘Our Revels’ speech and the whole audience participates in that.”

Rutherford said Lake Anna Winery makes a good venue for a renaissance fair.

“It’s very nice. We’ve been there 18 of the last 20 years and they have been the best hosts. When they first agreed to host us, they had no idea what a renaissance fair was. They had no clue, but they have been wonderful, absolutely fantastic,” she said.

Rutherford expects larger crowds than ever to attend the fair that historically draws 2,500 to 3,000 people each weekend.

“I think we’ll blow it out of the water this year. People are dying to get out,” Rutherford said.

Mark Walker contributes to The Free Lance-Star.