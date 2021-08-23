'We, the Artists' opens Aug. 29 in Montpelier's Grand Salon

Last summer, artists were given the chance for outdoor creative time at Montpelier. And, the group was able to hold its usual spring show at Woodberry Forest in Madison County, but only virtually due to COVID-19.

Crowe can hardly contain her excitement about returning to in-person shows.

“We didn’t lose any artists,” she said. “I’m so excited and really happy about that. I think it was a combination of meeting at Montpelier and weekly critiques by Zoom. It was amazing.”

Deb Erickson said the Facebook online critiques also helped, but she didn’t believe Zoom would work with the group.

“I was dead wrong,” Erickson said. “And I think because people (couldn’t be together) and were lonely.”

This is the ninth year the group has held a show at Woodberry—and this year it’s two.

“I think that gives us a kind of credibility,” Crowe said. “What I realize is part of the story about the group, is how many years it’s been together. Our artists really did serious soul searching and found the art as almost a refuge and then we need one another for support.”

Erickson said she believes a lot of that success lies with Crowe.