Woodberry Forest grad opens first major exhibit at Possum's Store in Madison County

A recent graduate of Woodberry Forest School in Madison County is showing art work in his first significant exhibit.

Possum’s Store Art & Artisan Gallery hosted Walker Antonio for an opening reception this past Saturday at the unique shop located in a historic general store on Old Blue Ridge Turnpike in Criglersville.

Antonio is a talented 21-year-old painter and a student at Wofford College in South Carolina, according to Possum’s Store proprietor and artist Renee Balfour. The works in his new show, “Scarred Peace,” demonstrate the use of powerful imagery that reflect Antonio’s innermost struggles.

The paintings are undoubtedly thematically somber, Balfour said.

“The pieces evoke the masks people chose for themselves during the COVID years, whether stuck at home with family, dealing with Zoom meetings, or wearing physical masks in public,” she said in correspondence.

In his work Antonio similarly both masks and deflects by using a remarkably vibrant palette, expressive, jagged brush strokes, and sinuous lines to convey darker feelings, Balfour said. The combination of beautiful color and dark subject matter creates an undercurrent of discomfort and discord.

“Scarred Peace” will be on display at Possum’s Store through Nov. 27. The gallery is open 2-5 p.m. Fridays, 10-6 on Saturdays and 10-2 on Sundays.

“We’ve already had a lot of interest,” Balfour said. “A Woodberry alumnus in California has asked Walker to come out and do paintings for his restaurant, and one piece has already sold!”