Young Life: Christian Youth Theater serves up 'Beauty and the Beast' in King George

The current featured production of Fredericksburg’s Christian Youth Theater, “Beauty and Beast,” will offer families not only a literally enchanting experience but also a valuable and lasting life lesson.

“This ‘Tale as Old as Time’ is a vivid reminder that it is everyone’s story. As we explore the realities of our world, we come to realize that external appearances aren’t always what they seem to be and that it is a person’s heart that determines who they are,” said director Kelly Hayes.

As the story begins, the audience learns that a sorceress-in-disguise transforms an arrogant prince into a hideous beast and dooms his entire household staff to gradually metamorphize into inanimate objects, after the belittling treatment she received when she offered him a rose. Her spell can be broken only if the Beast (Solomon Iem) can learn to love and be loved, before the last petal of the rose falls.

The action then shifts to the village, where Belle (Belle Mestler), a beautiful young bibliophile who longs to go beyond the confines of her mundane life, is mocked by the townsfolk. Worse yet, Belle catches the eye of the village’s narcissistic braggart, Gaston (Joshua Chapman), who determines (out of possessiveness rather than love) that she should marry him.

Little does Belle suspect, her wish is about to be fulfilled big time—though not in a way she would have invited. Her eccentric and undauntedly excited father, Maurice (Christopher Florio), encounters a dangerous pack of wolves when he is on his way to unveil his most recent invention at the fair. He flees to a nearby castle, the domain of the Beast, where he hopes to take refuge. Instead, he finds himself imprisoned in the dungeon.

When Belle learns of her father’s predicament, she pursues him and selflessly offers to take his place in exchange for his freedom. Her subsequent life in the castle has delightful moments, such as being welcomed and entertained by the household’s “culinary cabaret.” But she also goes through lonely, dismal times, when she encounters the Beast’s demanding and gruff treatment. Determined to join her father, she flees the castle.

But the Beast’s self-centered and onerous demeanor falls away when Belle is besieged by a pack of wolves and, in an act of personal risk and self-sacrifice, he steps in to save her, just as she had once done for her father. He is a “beast” no longer in the eyes of Belle, whose heart opens to love him.

Meanwhile, jealous Gaston is leading his minions to attack the castle and reclaim his “possession,” Belle, and the Beast is mortally wounded in the battle. Yet, while the life of the Beast fades away as Belle holds him in her arms, the last rose petal had not yet fallen, and the true prince is brought to life, for he has accomplished both loving and being loved.

Directing and providing choreography for a cast of 76 may seem like a daunting job, but director Hayes, music director Pam King and choreographer Ellen Daniels are clearly up to the task, and they have both the expertise and commitment to the young actors that empowers them to produce a seemingly effortless and joy-filled production.

A recent rehearsal reveals that theater is not just a hobby but a heartfelt investment for all of the cast members, who range in age from 8–18. Helping hands are offered to one another and an occasional encouraging hug or smile is given, in the midst of the din of tap shoes, dramatic lines sung with gusto (and sometimes in a French accent), and feats of strength performed with theatrical bravado.

“CYT is very fortunate to have so many talented families and kids who are interested in being part of our productions. That makes it easy to fill either a large or small cast,” said Hayes, who explains that, in addition to their talents and skills, she was looking for moral models in casting her leads. “I wanted kids of good character who could lead the cast from the front in their general attitude and actors who were eager to learn and grow.”

Hayes stresses the important elements provided by the tech crew, many of whom are parent volunteers.

“They are doing some awesome things with lighting and special effects. Not only am I blessed with a great production team, choreographer and music director but also with my team of parents, who have taken on key roles, including costumes and makeup.”

The costumes are both beautiful and innovative, successfully connoting characters that range from Cogsworth the clock (Riley Pugh), Mrs. Potts the teapot (Scout Bragg), and the delightfully theatrical candelabra Lumiere (Giancarlo Santiago) to the menacing wolves and the Beast himself.

“‘The Beauty and the Beast’ is a perfect fit for CYT and its mission. Our artistic vision for the production is to show that there is power in transformation,” said Hayes. “Your life circumstances don’t have to remain where they are. You have a choice in how you handle the life that has been given to you. You have the power to change.”

Hayes said that, after two years of inordinate screen time, a live performance offers an important opportunity for families to experience the dynamic interchange between those in the seats and those who are onstage, as well as among the community comprised of the audience.

“I want people to be entertained as well as challenged, and to leave the theater less burdened than they were when they arrived,” she said.

Collette Caprara contributes to The Free Lance-Star.