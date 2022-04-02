ASK THE VETS: Get a blood-pressure baseline for your pet

WHAT’S the normal blood pressure for a dog or cat? Why is blood pressure important for pets?

The number most veterinarians pay attention to for a typical pet is the systolic blood pressure. This is the first value when someone says something like “120 over 70.” The value represents the peak blood pressure during each contraction of the heart muscle.

In general, a dog or cat have similar blood pressures as people—at least at home. Your pet probably has about a 120 or 130 systolic pressure, measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). When we measure the pressure in a veterinarian’s office, it is frequently higher, even up to about 160 mmHg systolic pressure. If a pet has consistent readings over 180, they are considered to be hypertensive enough to medicate. That number may be lower in the face of other symptoms or clinical history.

It is more difficult to measure blood pressure in pets. The most accurate noninvasive method is generally considered to be the Doppler flow meter combined with a pediatric sphygmomanometer. It takes special equipment and expertise to get readings this way. However, in cases where hypertension is suspected, it is important to have an experienced technician or doctor establish the most accurate reading possible.

My practice also utilizes a simple automated device that allows us to measure blood pressure quickly and easily during any examination. It works in a similar way to the machines you find at pharmacies and grocery stores. Since it is very sensitive to movement and other disruptions, the machine is not as accurate as the Doppler method described above.

I find that the first few times we measure blood pressure on a pet, it can be artificially elevated. The pressure cuff, the strange sounds, and other new sensations probably contribute to the rise. In the past, when I have had reason to order a Doppler blood pressure measurement, I frequently had trouble telling if a high reading was truly clinical hypertension or just an artifact of patient stress.

By measuring a blood pressure with each wellness exam on all adult pets, we can acclimate them to the process and establish a “baseline” for each pet. That way, should a sudden increase occur, I will be more likely to detect it early and trust the finding. I believe that routine blood pressure measurement will soon become a standard of care for a veterinary physical examination, much as it has become in human medicine.

High blood pressure can be an important factor in the development, progression, and/or treatment of heart disease, kidney failure, hyperthyroidism, and other common conditions. If your pet has been diagnosed with one of those ailments, your veterinarian should be monitoring your pet’s blood pressure regularly. It should also be monitored when certain medications are used—for example for pets receiving an arthritis drug and incontinence treatment at the same time.

Low blood pressure is a less common problem, but is particularly important during anesthesia. Even short periods of low blood pressure can cause irreversible damage to the kidneys, brain, and other important organs. This risk is very real, even for routine procedures like spays, neuters, and dental cleanings.

I would recommend being sure your veterinarian will monitor blood pressure during any anesthetic procedure for your pet.

Dr. Michael J. Watts operates Clevengers Corner Veterinary Care in Amissville.