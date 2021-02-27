At Culpeper library, best-selling author to limn life of literacy crusader

Best-selling author Suzanne Woods Fisher will offer a glimpse into the life of Cora Wilson Stewart, a pioneering woman who founded a movement to help eliminate adult illiteracy.
The crusader, who was a superintendent of education in Kentucky in the early 20th century, is a central character in Fisher’s new historical novel, “The Moonlight School.”
Stewart’s birthplace, rural Rowan County, Ky., was home to farmers, woodsmen and other country people. Many were illiterate and unschooled, according to The Reading Hall of Fame.
She started the Moonlight Schools for them, then introduced many other innovations to foster reading. They included the first newspaper designed for adult literacy students, the first reading series for adults and “first books” for women at home and soldiers in World War I, the Hall of Fame said.
Ultimately, Stewart’s work reached hundreds of thousands of radio listeners and inspired many other states to combat adult illiteracy.
The Culpeper County Library will host Fisher’s Zoom presentation—entitled “Ordinary Woman, Extraordinary Life”—at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. The event is free and open to the public.
Fisher is an award-winning author of more than 30 books, including “On a Summer Tide” and “On a Coastal Breeze,” as well as the “Nantucket Legacy,” “Amish Beginnings,” “The Bishop’s Family,” “The Deacon’s Family” and “The Inn at Eagle Hill” series.
A California resident, she has also written several nonfiction books about the Amish, including “Amish Peace” and “Amish Proverbs.” Learn more at suzannewoodsfisher.com or follow Suzanne on Facebook @SuzanneWoodsFisherAuthor and Twitter at @suzannewfisher.
Register for the author’s presentation in advance, as space is limited, by visiting the Culpeper County Library website, cclva.org, or its Facebook page, facebook.com/culpepercolib. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.
For more, contact the library’s Andrew DeNicola at 540-825-8691 or adenicola@cclva.org.
540/825-0773