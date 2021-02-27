At Culpeper library, best-selling author to limn life of literacy crusader

Best-selling author Suzanne Woods Fisher will offer a glimpse into the life of Cora Wilson Stewart, a pioneering woman who founded a movement to help eliminate adult illiteracy.

The crusader, who was a superintendent of education in Kentucky in the early 20th century, is a central character in Fisher’s new historical novel, “The Moonlight School.”

Stewart’s birthplace, rural Rowan County, Ky., was home to farmers, woodsmen and other country people. Many were illiterate and unschooled, according to The Reading Hall of Fame.

She started the Moonlight Schools for them, then introduced many other innovations to foster reading. They included the first newspaper designed for adult literacy students, the first reading series for adults and “first books” for women at home and soldiers in World War I, the Hall of Fame said.

Ultimately, Stewart’s work reached hundreds of thousands of radio listeners and inspired many other states to combat adult illiteracy.

The Culpeper County Library will host Fisher’s Zoom presentation—entitled “Ordinary Woman, Extraordinary Life”—at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. The event is free and open to the public.