 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

'Consequences of Unwise Choices' author to sign books Saturday at Culpeper Library

Melanie Taylor book

Book cover portrays Melanie Taylor, author of “Consequences of Unwise Choices,” a Christian fiction book published in August.

 CONTRIBUTED

A female minister with local roots and a desire to help humanity will be at the Culpeper County Library this weekend to sign copies of her new Christian fiction book, “Consequences of Unwise Choices.”

Author Melanie Taylor will be on site noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 to autograph and sell an inaugural title she was prompted to pen when the world was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had time to reflect over my life, and how God had protected, and blessed me during times I made bad choices,” Taylor told the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “I began to write stories on situations God brought me through. The book has a motivational message about forgiveness, but the characters are fictional. The reviews, everyone says, it’s a page-turner.”

Published in August by AGD Publishing Services, the 198-title is available through Amazon and at Saturday’s local event.

People are also reading…

A Maryland resident, Taylor hosts a women’s fellowship and Bible study the fourth Saturday of every month at the Culpeper library.

She also runs “The Church Without Walls,” a non-denominational ministry that reaches people beyond the pew, from the “seats to the streets.” Taylor visits the sick in hospitals, nursing homes and at home, and serves women in homeless shelters by conducting workshops and clothing.

Retired from a career at the U.S. Department of Defense, the author is also a chaplain of high school girl’s basketball teams, and speaks at women’s conferences.

She is planning a podcast and book-club event to talk about her book.

Taylor was born in Warrenton. Her parents are from Culpeper, where she lived as a child before moving with her family to Washington, D.C.

“I came home every summer and holidays,” she said.

“Consequences of Unwise Choices,” as its title implies, is about unwise choices Taylor made in relationships.

“I call them ‘situations-ships’ that we find ourselves in and the consequences of hurt, pain and brokenness due to those choices,” the author said. “This book is for everyone who has made a bad choice. Also, it’s about ownership, owning up to your mistakes and the power of forgiveness.”

That means allowing the healing to take place, Taylor said.

“And to be the best person God created!”

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books for fall 2022: Our 65 titles for the season, histories, thrillers and horror, fiction and non. Get reading.

Books for fall 2022: Our 65 titles for the season, histories, thrillers and horror, fiction and non. Get reading.

CHICAGO — You know how we don’t notice the leaves on the trees until September arrives, nature flips its switch and emeralds become purples, reds and golds? That’s not the worst metaphor for the new fall book season — the big season for publishers (eyeing awards and holiday sales), and the best season for readers (facing more new titles than autumn foliage). There’s a fresh poignancy these ...

Robert Cremins: Over time, McEwan just gets better

Robert Cremins: Over time, McEwan just gets better

The Booker Prize-winning novelist is an explorer at heart. September has seen the publication of "Lessons" by the Booker Prize-winning writer Ian McEwan. In an interview with the New Yorker, McEwan explained that he wrote "Lessons," with its narrative sweep across the decades since World War II, in the retrospective mood that took hold of so many of us during the pandemic. His remarks prompted ...

Here are the longlist nominees for the 2022 National Book Awards

Here are the longlist nominees for the 2022 National Book Awards

It’s a good year to be a newcomer, at least if you dream of a National Book Award. Eight of the 10 nominees on the annual prizes’ fiction longlist, announced Friday by the National Book Foundation, are debut fiction authors. Their narratives include the making of an artist from a struggling Florida immigrant family, an epic of ecstatic visions revolving around a failed Midwestern industrial ...

Mary McNamara: The new J.K. Rowling book is not great, but it has nothing to do with transphobia

Mary McNamara: The new J.K. Rowling book is not great, but it has nothing to do with transphobia

There are loads of legitimate reasons a reader might dislike "The Ink Black Heart," the sixth book in the Cormoran Strike series. Writing as Robert Galbraith, J.K. Rowling has spun out a 1,024-page-long mystery, which is long even by, say, Elizabeth George standards and at least 500 pages longer than the story warrants. Far too many of those pages are filled with tweets; characters discussing ...

Minnesota writer turned fascination with state revolutionary into a book

Minnesota writer turned fascination with state revolutionary into a book

MINNEAPOLIS — Part biography, part memoir, "Not the Camilla We Knew" explores the life of a woman who joined Symbionese Liberation Army. Rachael Hanel was just a baby when the Symbionese Liberation Army was first in the news. The tiny group of California rebels kidnapped heiress Patricia Hearst, murdered school superintendent Marcus Foster, robbed a bank and then, in 1974, most of them died in ...

Review: 'Dinners With Ruth,' by Nina Totenberg

Review: 'Dinners With Ruth,' by Nina Totenberg

NONFICTION: An ode to friendship between an NPR correspondent and a Supreme Court justice. "Dinners With Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships" by Nina Totenberg; Simon & Schuster (304 pages, $27.99) ——— "Dinners With Ruth" is really three excellent books: a memoir of Nina Totenberg's relatively blessed life; an anecdotal account of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's; and, finally, a paean to the bond ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry Styles makes history with 15-show run at Madison Square Garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert