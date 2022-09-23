'Consequences of Unwise Choices' author to sign books Saturday at Culpeper Library

A female minister with local roots and a desire to help humanity will be at the Culpeper County Library this weekend to sign copies of her new Christian fiction book, “Consequences of Unwise Choices.”

Author Melanie Taylor will be on site noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 to autograph and sell an inaugural title she was prompted to pen when the world was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I had time to reflect over my life, and how God had protected, and blessed me during times I made bad choices,” Taylor told the Culpeper Star-Exponent. “I began to write stories on situations God brought me through. The book has a motivational message about forgiveness, but the characters are fictional. The reviews, everyone says, it’s a page-turner.”

Published in August by AGD Publishing Services, the 198-title is available through Amazon and at Saturday’s local event.

A Maryland resident, Taylor hosts a women’s fellowship and Bible study the fourth Saturday of every month at the Culpeper library.

She also runs “The Church Without Walls,” a non-denominational ministry that reaches people beyond the pew, from the “seats to the streets.” Taylor visits the sick in hospitals, nursing homes and at home, and serves women in homeless shelters by conducting workshops and clothing.

Retired from a career at the U.S. Department of Defense, the author is also a chaplain of high school girl’s basketball teams, and speaks at women’s conferences.

She is planning a podcast and book-club event to talk about her book.

Taylor was born in Warrenton. Her parents are from Culpeper, where she lived as a child before moving with her family to Washington, D.C.

“I came home every summer and holidays,” she said.

“Consequences of Unwise Choices,” as its title implies, is about unwise choices Taylor made in relationships.

“I call them ‘situations-ships’ that we find ourselves in and the consequences of hurt, pain and brokenness due to those choices,” the author said. “This book is for everyone who has made a bad choice. Also, it’s about ownership, owning up to your mistakes and the power of forgiveness.”

That means allowing the healing to take place, Taylor said.

“And to be the best person God created!”