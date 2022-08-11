"Dopesick" creators, Spanberger to discuss opioid epidemic as fatal ODs skyrocket

Creators of the new Hulu miniseries based on a best-selling book about the opioid epidemic devastating generations of Americans will converse with the local congresswoman about this most pressing topic Thursday night on Instagram Live.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host the virtual event at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 with those responsible for Emmy-nominated, “Dopesick.”

It’s an appropriate conversation everywhere, including in Culpeper, where new state medical examiner data reports 19 here died last year from using the synthetic opioid, fentanyl, nearly tripled from 2020.

“Dopesick” series creator Danny Strong will join Beth Macy, of Roanoke, author of “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” in discussing overdoses and substance use in Virginia and across the U.S. in the virtual event.

They will also discuss @abigailspanberger how the congresswoman’s bipartisan Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act would help strengthen nationwide response to this crisis.

The deadliest opioid at the moment is fentanyl, an elephant tranquilizer being widely laced into other controlled substances with deadly consequences.

Across Virginia in 2021, a total of 2,038 people died from a Fentanyl overdose, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health Quarterly Drug Death Report released in July by the chief medical examiner.

This is a nearly 23 percent increase from 2020, and the highest level ever recorded. VDH projects another 1,988 Virginians will die this year from Fentanyl.

Second behind Fentanyl deaths were 408 fatal overdoses from heroin last year in Virginia, followed by 96 fatal overdoses from Oxycodone, another opioid once widely prescribed by doctors.

In Culpeper County in 2021, there were a total of 22 fatal overdoses, including 19 from Fentanyl, according to the drug death report. There were 7 fentanyl overdoses in Culpeper in 2020, according to VDH.

There have been four fatal opioid overdoses in 2022 so far in Culpeper, according to the data. The county is in the mid-to-high range statewide for level of fatal drug overdoses.

In response to local impacts of the drug epidemic, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services a year ago opened the Support, Encourage & Empower (SEE) Recovery Center at 710 U.S. Ave. in the Town of Culpeper.

The center, open to all, experienced 10,000 visits during its inaugural year of offering support as a free, drop-in center for mental health and substance use disorder services.

The 2021 streaming series, “Dopesick,” takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA, according to imdb.com. It stars Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson.

The show is based on the nonfiction book from 2018. The New York Times reviewed the 376-page, on-the-ground look at the opioid crisis when it first came out:

“Macy’s strengths as a reporter are on full display when she talks to people, gaining the trust of chastened users, grieving families, exhausted medical workers and even a convicted heroin dealer, whose scheduled two-hour interview with the author ended up stretching to more than six hours.

“Macy captures an Appalachian landscape in a state of emergency and in the grip of disillusionment, but there’s little here that’s new. Indeed, that’s part of her point—not enough has changed,” wrote Jennifer Szalai in the review from four years ago.

The term ‘dopesick’ refers to opioid withdrawal symptoms to include anxiety, goosebumps, restlessness, insomnia, yawning, runny nose, watery eyes, widened (dilated) pupils, body aches, sweating, vomiting, belly cramps, diarrhea, fever, shaking, fast heartbeat, rapid breathing, high blood pressure, hallucinations and seizures, according to WebMd.

These can show up within 12 hours after taking the last dose of the drug for up to two weeks after.