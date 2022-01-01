Escape into books when travel isn’t an option

THE choices for outstanding adventure stories have never been better. There are tons of times when travel just isn’t possible. You may simply be too busy, not have the time, or the old piggy bank is empty. Oh, yes, and then there is that pandemic thing.

If you’re looking for options on the reading shelf, the possibilities are enormous and cover just about any activity and location you could imagine.

Sure, you can go online and watch skilled (or not) daredevils trying to see how close they can come to killing themselves while surviving long enough to put their heroics on the internet.

But I prefer reading about another kind of adventure, one that happens on the way to some possibly useful goal or end. Or it could stem from a person’s overpowering curiosity: “Hmm, if that worked, what would happen if I just mixed in some of this?”

Jonathan Slaght is a Minnesota biologist who chose to do advanced research on the world’s largest owl, which bears the unwieldly name of Blakiston’s Fish Owl. This exceedingly rare, strange creature lives in a sprawling area of eastern Siberia, where there aren’t a lot of humans, but snow and frigid weather are in endless supply. It is also found throughout nearby parts of Japan and North Korea.