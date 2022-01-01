Escape into books when travel isn’t an option

THE choices for outstanding adventure stories have never been better. There are tons of times when travel just isn’t possible. You may simply be too busy, not have the time, or the old piggy bank is empty. Oh, yes, and then there is that pandemic thing.
If you’re looking for options on the reading shelf, the possibilities are enormous and cover just about any activity and location you could imagine.
Sure, you can go online and watch skilled (or not) daredevils trying to see how close they can come to killing themselves while surviving long enough to put their heroics on the internet.
But I prefer reading about another kind of adventure, one that happens on the way to some possibly useful goal or end. Or it could stem from a person’s overpowering curiosity: “Hmm, if that worked, what would happen if I just mixed in some of this?”
Jonathan Slaght is a Minnesota biologist who chose to do advanced research on the world’s largest owl, which bears the unwieldly name of Blakiston’s Fish Owl. This exceedingly rare, strange creature lives in a sprawling area of eastern Siberia, where there aren’t a lot of humans, but snow and frigid weather are in endless supply. It is also found throughout nearby parts of Japan and North Korea.
If you think this is a tedious story of a weird bird, you’d be mistaken—big time. No, this is about an American biologist determined to learn more about a most unusual bird in a most inaccessible location so that it might survive into the 22nd century and beyond.
In every sense, “Owls of the Eastern Ice” is an adventure story. Simply to survive in that part of Russia is an ongoing challenge, for wild creatures as well as humans. For an owl that eats fish and frogs, it’s mindboggling that it survives at all.
Whether you enjoy stories about birds, about crazy parts of planet earth that rarely see a writer’s gaze, or about scientific exploration, this is a winner.
Soon after I put down the story of Slaght’s odyssey, I picked up a biography of another individual, this one of our own species, a mathematics professor named Harvey Butchart.
After seeing Butchart described as a man “obsessed with the Grand Canyon,” I dug a little further. And the deeper I went, the more intrigued I became. That curiosity led me to the book “Grand Obsession,” an engrossing tale of a driven man’s lifelong effort to explore a chasm so immense that despite his pursuit, there remain parts of that canyon where neither he nor anyone else has ever set foot.
Butchart, although nominally a family man with a job, wife and kids to raise, often disappeared for long periods into the labyrinth mazes of the canyon, bearing only the most basic essentials for survival, yet somehow finding new parts of the canyon and paths linking them with existing trails. (Within his quests were many attempts to learn of ancient, long-forgotten paths used by primitive peoples who once called the canyon home.)
Harvey Butchart died in 2007, sadly without producing an autobiography, but that gigantic task has been taken on by Elias Butler and Tom Myers in this can’t-put-it-down story. His death, incidentally, as an old man in a retirement community far from the canyon, was in no way related to hiking mishaps, although he most certainly had several that could have finished him.
Discovering the eccentric professor led, as often happens, to another renowned explorer, Colin Fletcher, a name familiar to most readers of outdoor adventure tales, with a number of well-known titles to his credit, mostly accounts of long-distance solo hikes in the American west.
When Fletcher set his sights on traveling the length of the Grand Canyon—before the national park’s boundaries were expanded—he sought out the counsel of the most knowledgeable about the canyon.
That effort, typical of Fletcher’s research prior to starting unusual long walks, led him to the doorstep (literally) of a wiry little guy who taught math at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff: Harvey Butchart.
The two got along well enough at that meeting and Butchart gave freely of his vast trove of wisdom about the canyon. Fletcher, too, credited Butchart for his assistance in the book he wrote about that epic hike: “The Man Who Walked Through Time.” I highly recommended it.
Currently, I’m halfway through Fletcher’s “River: One Man’s Journey Down the Colorado, Source to Sea.” This was the author’s account of his 1,700-mile raft trip down the length of the Green and Colorado rivers, to the ocean, including a full traverse of the Grand Canyon.
After reading a couple of Fletcher’s works, some may assume the man wasn’t human. How could a single person pack so much into one life? And there isn’t the slightest doubt he did everything he wrote about.
So, is reading the daring adventures of these individuals a substitute for getting out into the big wide world and having your own? Of course not. But I read many adventure stories like these, and the remarkable thing is to find that most, if not all, of these writers lived to ripe old ages and died as other, mere mortals do. Fletcher died in 2007, of head injuries he received two years previous after he was struck by an SUV while crossing a street near his home in Monterey, Calif.
And Slaght, the avian researcher, returns to Russia regularly for his ongoing studies of the world’s largest owl.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.