Good to be back: Family Story Time returns to Culpeper Library

A bird-themed Family Story Time took flight last Tuesday at Culpeper Library with plenty of peeps of appreciation heard and arm flapping at the gathering of preschoolers and their siblings, parents and grandparents.

It’s among the first in-person story times at the local library in more than two years since the pandemic closed community rooms and shifted librarians online. People of all ages were happy to be back, easily socializing with each other, unencumbered by face masks.

Brand new youth services coordinator Megan Northcote introduced Family Story Time with songs, rhymes and stories about the creatures of the sky. Children could touch straw, string, grass and feel mud, all materials used in bird nest making.

“It’s been so long!” exclaimed Donna Kulesza, nana to toddling Brynlee.

“We’re so excited!” added local mom Alana Harding, escorting daughters, 4-year-old Elsie and 1-year-old Adeline.

“It feels so good to be back!”

Her oldest was 2 when Story Time stopped and little Adeline, a 2020 baby, has never been. Last Tuesday was her first time and the baby really seemed to pay attention.

“I’m Miss Megan. This is Oliver, the Rabbit,” the librarian welcomed the group with a plush puppet. “Would you like to pet him?”

The children did as well as rolling and jumping, sitting on circles on the floor, singing, dancing and listening to stories with birds as the main character for the 30-minute program.

The family affair resumed the first Tuesday in May and will continue weekly through this month, limited to 15 people. Story Time slots have been fully booked with a waiting list, Northcote said.

“Oceans of Possibilities,” the 2022 Summer Reading program at Culpeper County Library runs June 1 to June 30 featuring weekly in-person programs for kids and teens, a StoryWalk at Lenn Park and Bright Spot Playground, raffle prizes and a finale Aug. 4.

Northcote comes to Culpeper from the Salem Church Branch Library in Fredericksburg, where she was children’s librarian. She said everyone has been really nice since starting in Culpeper back in February.

Oliver the Rabbit is her special friend, Northcote told the children, Family Story Time in full gear.

“Because I have a real pet bunny at home,” she said.

Summer Reading registration starts soon.

