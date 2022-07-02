"Images of America: Glen Allen" pictorial history of Rapidan writer's girlhood town

A prolific fiction writer residing in Rapidan will release her first nonfiction book on July 4, a 128-page pictorial history of the Henrico County, Virginia countryside town where the author grew up in the 1960s.

“Images of America: Glen Allen,” by Cary Holladay, tells the story in photographs of the Richmond suburb founded in the 1830s that remained rural well into the 20th century.

Holladay is a recently retired University of Memphis creative writing professor who has written eight books of fiction. She lives with husband John Bensko, an award winning poet on the Orange County side of the hamlet named for the Rapidan River. Her father, George Holladay (1919-2006), grew up in Rapidan, and ran the mill with his father.

Virginia history and culture inspires a lot of her work, said Holladay, who lived 10 years in Glen Allen, until 1969, along with her family, mom, Catharine, a Richmond native, and sisters Julie and Hilary, also a writer.

Cary Holladay has written several short story collections, including “Horse People: Stories, set in Rapidan,” inspired by its land and people; and “The Deer in the Mirror,” partly set in Culpeper. “The Quick-Change Artist” is a collection of stories set in Glen Allen.

The author grew up in Glen Allen in the 1960s and it was wonderful, Holladay told the Star-Exponent.

“Glen Allen was rural then, really ‘country,’ and much the way it had been for 100 years,” she said. “People kept horses and chickens. There were many small farms and plentiful wildlife, including whippoorwills and bobwhite. You wouldn’t have known Richmond was only a few minutes away.”

Inevitably the area has since been developed, and there is much more traffic and population density, said Holladay. Henrico County has done an admirable job of preserving many of the old landmarks and repurposing them as cultural attractions, she said.

Holladay started on her latest book, a pictorial history about the town of her childhood, during the early part of the pandemic, after Arcadia Publishing contacted her about doing the project, and she agreed.

The work took two years, in preparation for an Independence Day release.

The author returned frequently to Glen Allen and Richmond to gather materials and for meetings. She held a community scanning day last summer and people brought photos, real treasures from vintage albums, Holladay said.

“It was so much fun meeting people, hearing their stories, and writing the narrative,” she said.

There were also challenges compiling a book during a pandemic as many museums, libraries, and archives were closed or understaffed, the author said. Luckily, some material was available online.

Holladay also reached out directly to many individuals, families, and organizations, and put out a call on Facebook.

“Sometimes, a photo would just turn up in my mailbox or in my email. The images had to be high-resolution originals or scans. I gathered a wealth of images, far more than I could use. The contributors are the stars of this project,” she said.

Glen Allen had earlier names (Mountain Road Crossing, Allen’s Station), but it was “Glen Allen” by 1862. Mountain Road, the main thoroughfare, is an old Indian path.

The railroad connection and proximity to Richmond accelerated the community’s growth, the author said. During the Civil War, there were battles and skirmishes throughout the area. Yellow Tavern, where Confederate general Jeb Stuart was mortally wounded, is about three miles away.

Glen Allen had chiefly two notable figures, very different from each other, whose influence continues to shape the locale; the book has a chapter on each. They are English adventurer John Cussons and visionary African American educator Virginia Randolph.

“To my knowledge, the book offers the most information that has yet been written about John Cussons, the founder of Glen Allen, who built a splendid hotel that was the main landmark for over 100 years; and Virginia Randolph, a pioneering teacher during segregation,” the author said.

Cussons (1838-1912), a native of England who emigrated to the U.S., lived with the Sioux and fought for the Confederacy—although he later wrote that “the full measure of America’s greatness could be achieved only under a single flag.”

Cussons built an enormous Victorian-style style hotel, Forest Lodge, in the 1880s. It stood for more than 100 years. He also built houses, established a successful printing factory, wrote books, and publicized the community, according to Holladay.

His grand hotel in a 1,000-acre park was torn down in the early 1990s, despite efforts to save it. It was Forest Lodge that sparked Holladay’s lifelong interest in history and is a cherished memory of many Glen Allen residents, she said.

“It sat right beside the railroad tracks, and passengers were stunned to see this 100-room hotel rising out of the pine forests,” Holladay said.

Virginia Randolph (1880-1958) was a pioneering Black teacher who established an elementary school in Glen Allen during segregation, when many Black youth had little chance of going to high school, yet had to compete for jobs with better-educated white students, Holladay said.

“She knew the realities of a job market in a segregated society,” the author said. “Randolph’s curriculum was practical. It included job training as well as academics, so her students would have opportunities to be self-supporting.”

Black schools were severely underfunded. Randolph was undeterred. She raised money for supplies, and students themselves made repairs to the building, Holladay said.

Eventually, Randolph added secondary education and educated adults, too. This occurred during the flourishing night-school movement in the nineteen-teens, when the state of Virginia was making a push to abolish adult illiteracy.

Randolph’s combination of industrial arts instruction combined with academics became known as the Henrico Plan, said Holladay. It was implemented across the South and in several countries overseas. Randolph is now regarded historically as one of the nation’s top educators.

Another chapter in the new book, “Village Life,” is a community album with pictures of people throughout the decades—snapshots of moments in their lives.

“The best part of this project was meeting people and learning their stories. I did a lot of research to verify names, dates, and other data. Contributors were the best source of information. I hope people will enjoy the book,” Holladay said. See caryholladay.net.

From the author: Cary Holladay writes short stories, novels, and essays. Her work has won an O. Henry Prize and a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts. Images in the book have been gathered from museums, libraries, the files of Henrico County, and private collections and include rare photographs of Forest Lodge and the Virginia Randolph Training School.

