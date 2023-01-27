New genealogy book traces Green family history in Culpeper

A new family genealogy book remembering the Green and Mason families of Reva, spanning 1780-1980, is now available for review in the local history reading room at the Culpeper Public Library.

Author Sue Green Evangelista hopes people will read it and contribute updates, stories, photos and any corrections about the longstanding families for a planned second volume of “The Hugh Green and Mahala Garner Family,” which is also available at public libraries in Fauquier and Rappahannock.

The 110-page genealogical book about the Culpeper Green family is a collaboration of remembrances and data of several Green family members. It also documents research that proves a family line to Charlemagne, William the Conqueror, King Edward I of England, and other kings and queens in Europe, Evangelista said.

Since 1800, the Green family has grown to include Abbott, Bailey, Baxter, Broom, Brown, Compton, Cook, Curtis, Dusterhoff, Haught, Johnson, Judd, Maddox, Mason, McCardle, Rogers, Setti, Swan, Wayland and Weavers. Many of these family members are still in Culpeper, the author said.

The book has been a work in progress for many years, said Evangelista in a phone call. Her father, former Culpeper County Sheriff C. Mason Green, started forming the family tree back in the 70s after his retirement. Then her brother, Billy Green, picked up the research and finally her, around eight years ago.

“My father put together a family tree and he had all the names and it had some dates on it … but he had no documents to prove it, so my brother Billy took the chart and started gathering all the proof documents,” Evangelista said, noting they originally traced their lineage back to around 1775.

“I found a connection that got us back to 1630 and then I found the connection that got us back to the father of Charlemagne,” she said, noting the National Society of Colonial Dames has verified the data.

Evangelista, of Warrenton, grew up off of Main Street on Locust Street in Culpeper, behind the old Pitts Theater.

“My brother and I had chores every Saturday morning and if we did them good we got a quarter to go to the movies—every Saturday! I took my piano lessons upstairs in the theater with Evelyn Guinn,” the author recalled.

The family’s old home place in Reva dates to the 1860s, she said. Folklore was always passed down growing up, and she is looking for more to pass down from generation to generation.

The book gives “a real flavor of my father,” Evangelista said, as well as his aunts, uncles and cousins. She recalled her parents would debate about whose family came to America first, but genealogy then traced only back to their grandparents. Her brother did research in the courthouse before ancestry.com was launched.

Internet resources now available grew their family tree enormously, Evangelista added, noting the research has been satisfying.

“It was just, you kind of want to know where your roots are … and this is just one line of my family,” she said.

Hugh Green, her great-grandfather, six generations back, is from Ireland. Mahala Garner was from Fauquier and part of the family with massive land holdings in the area. The new genealogy books traces into the modern age and includes a murder-mystery, Evangelista said.

“My great-grandfather was killed in Culpeper County and the fellow that killed him actually got off,” she said, referencing newspaper and court papers.

Evangelista said she hoped people would send her more stories.

“I thought, whoa, it gives you a deeper, more full sense of self … a complacent, peaceful knowledge,” she said.

People can contact the author with information for volume 2 at suvaun1949@gmail.com. The book is available to purchase for $20 plus $4 for shipping.