Non-fiction
- Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents—and What They Mean for America’s Future by Dr. Jean M. Twenge
- The Wellness Trap: Break Free from Diet Culture. Disinformation, and Dubious Diagnoses—and Find Your True Well-Being by Christy Harrison
- The Elephants of Thula Thula by Francoise Malby–Anthony
- The Secret Gate: A True Story of Courage and Sacrifice During the Collapse of Afghanistan by Mitchell Zuckoff
- Milk Street Noodles: Secrets to the World’s Best Noodles, from Fettuccine Alfredo to Pad Thai to Miso Ramen by Christopher Kimball
- Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding) by Laura Dern and Diane Ladd
- Fire on the Levee: The Murder of Henry Glover and the Search for Justice after Hurricane Katrina by Jared Fishman and Joseph Hooper
- Anti-Inflammatory Cookbook for Beginners: Detox and Rejuvenate Your Body by Strengthening Your Immune System with 1900 Days of Quick and Easy Recipes by Rosa Baker
- His Majesty’s Airship: The Life and Tragic Death of the World’s Largest Flying Machine by S.C. Gwynne
- Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge from Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic by Simon Winchester
Fiction
- Furious Heaven by Kate Elliott
- Jasmine and Jake Rock the Boat by Sonya Lalli
- For the First Time, Again by Sylvain Neuvel
- Hard Rain by Samantha Jayne Allen
- The Blood Gift by N.E. Davenport
- Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl by Renee Rosen
- The Ferryman by Justin Cronin
- The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
- The Bride Wore White by Amanda Quick
- The Paper Man by Billy O’Callaghan