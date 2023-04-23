Non-fiction
- Koresh: The True Story of David Koresh and the Tragedy at Waco by Stephan Talty
- The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and the World Out of Balance by Dan Egan
- Prefabulous for Everyone by Sherri Koones
- It. Goes. So. Fast.: The Year of No Do-Overs by Mary Louise Kelly
- Under Alien Skies: A Sightseer’s Guide to the Universe by Dr. Philip Plait
- The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder by David Grann
- Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson by Rebecca Boggs Roberts
- Quilt It, Crochet It: Sew Stitch 14 Colorful Designs by Jemema Flendt
- Picasso the Foreigner: An Artist in France, 1900-1973 by Annie Cohen-Solal
- Mostly Veggies: Easy Make-Ahead Meals for Healthy Living by Brittany Mullins
Fiction
- My Heart Will Find You by Jude Deveraux
- The Trackers by Charles Frazier
- The Fourth Enemy by Anne Perry
- Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez
- The Seaside Library by Brenda Novak
- Standing in the Shadows by Peter Robinson
- Dark Angel by John Sanford
- The Enigma of Garlic by Alexander McCall Smith
- The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda
- Ozark Dogs by Eli Cranor