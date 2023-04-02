Non-fiction
Walls and Welcome Mats: Immigration and the American Dream by Lars Ortiz
We Were Once a Family: A Story of Love, Death, and Child Removal in America by Roxanna Asgarian
Mind over Batter: 75 Recipes for Baking as Therapy by Jack Hazan
Walk the Walk: How Three Police Chiefs Defied the Odds and Changed Cop Culture by Neil Gross
The Magick of Physics: Uncovering the Fantastical Phenomena in Everyday Life by Dr. Felix Flicker
Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond
Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship that Saved Yosemite by Dean King
Armageddon: What the Bible Really Says About the End by Bart D. Ehrman
People are also reading…
Satellite Boy: The International Manhunt for a Master Thief that Launched the Modern Communication Age by Andrew Amelinckx
But Have You Read the Book: 52 Literary Gems that Inspired our Favorite Films by Kristen Lopez
Fiction
Good Dog, Bad Cop by David Rosenfelt
48 Clues into the Disappearance of my Sister by Joyce Carol Oates
Collateral Damage by J.A.Jance
I Will Find You by Harlan Coben
Old God’s Time by Sebastian Barry
How I’ll Kill You by Ren DeStefano
The White Lady by Jacqueline Winspear
Beyond That, the Sea by Laura Spence-Ash
A Mansion for Murder by Frances Brody
Love Will Tear Us Apart by C.K. McDonnell