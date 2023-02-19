Non-fiction
- Samuel Pepys and the Strange Wrecking of the Gloucester: The Shipwreck that Shocked Restoration Britain by Nigel Pickford
- I Have Violin, Will Travel: The Louis Persinger Story by Raymond Bruzan
- Knitting Wraps in the Round: 21 Inspired Shawls, Scarves, and Stoles by Andrea Brauneis
- The Tunisian Cochet Handbook: A Beginner’s Guide by Toni Lipsey
- A Man of Iron: The Turbulent Life and Improbable Presidency of Grover Cleveland by Troy Senik
- Everyday Cake: 45 Simple Recipes for Layer, Bundt, Loaf, and Sheet Cakes by Polina Chesnakova
- Dinner with the President: Food, Politics, and a History of Breaking Bread at the White House by Alex Prud’homme
- The Hidden Company that Trees Keep: Life from Treetops to Root Tips by James G. Nardi
- Revolutionary Roads: Searching for the War That Made America Independent…and All the Places It Could Have Gone Terribly Wrong by Bob Thompson
- Invention and Innovation: A Brief History of Hype and Failure by Vacla Smil
Fiction
- Everything is Just Beginning by Erin Bartels
- A Fashionable Fatality by Alyssa Maxwell
- Daughters of Victory by Gabriella Saab
- The Bullet Garden by Stephen Hunter
- The House at the End of the World by Dean Koontz
- The Princess Knight by G.A. Aiken
- The House Guest by Hank Phillippi Ryan
- The Girl and the Moon by Mark Lawrence
- Of Mushrooms and Matrimony by Amy Patricia Meade
- Just Murdered by Katherine Kovacic