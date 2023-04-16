Non-fiction
Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America by Abraham Riesman
Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers They Own by Mike Greenberg
The Dirty Tricks Department: Stanley Lovell, the OSS, and the Masterminds of World War II Secret Warfare by John Lisle
Selfless: The Social Creation of ‘You’ by Dr. Biran Lowery
Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them by Tove Danovich
Wildscape: Trilling Chipmunks, Beckoning Blooms, Salty Butterflies, and Other Sensory Wonders of Nature by Nancy Lawson
How Not to Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind by Clancy Martin
Weathering: The Extraordinary Stress of Ordinary Life in an Unjust Society by Arline T. Geronimus
The Things We Make: The Unknown History of Intervention from Cathedrals to Soda Cans by Dr. Bill Hammack
The Wiley Canning Company Cookbook: Recipes to Preserve the Seasons by Chelsea J. O’Leary
Fiction
The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise by Colleen Oakley
The Scorned by David Putnam
Tremors in the Blood by Amit Katwala
You Know Her by Meagan Jennett
Fateful Words by Paige Shelton
Homecoming by Kate Morton
The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth
An American in Scotland by Lucy Connelly
The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis
Things I Wish I Told My Mother by Susan Patterson and Susan DiLallo