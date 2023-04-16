Non-fiction

Ringmaster: Vince McMahon and the Unmaking of America by Abraham Riesman

Got Your Number: The Greatest Sports Legends and the Numbers They Own by Mike Greenberg

The Dirty Tricks Department: Stanley Lovell, the OSS, and the Masterminds of World War II Secret Warfare by John Lisle

Selfless: The Social Creation of ‘You’ by Dr. Biran Lowery

Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the People Who Love Them by Tove Danovich

Wildscape: Trilling Chipmunks, Beckoning Blooms, Salty Butterflies, and Other Sensory Wonders of Nature by Nancy Lawson

How Not to Kill Yourself: A Portrait of the Suicidal Mind by Clancy Martin

Weathering: The Extraordinary Stress of Ordinary Life in an Unjust Society by Arline T. Geronimus

The Things We Make: The Unknown History of Intervention from Cathedrals to Soda Cans by Dr. Bill Hammack

The Wiley Canning Company Cookbook: Recipes to Preserve the Seasons by Chelsea J. O’Leary

Fiction

The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise by Colleen Oakley

The Scorned by David Putnam

Tremors in the Blood by Amit Katwala

You Know Her by Meagan Jennett

Fateful Words by Paige Shelton

Homecoming by Kate Morton

The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth

An American in Scotland by Lucy Connelly

The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis

Things I Wish I Told My Mother by Susan Patterson and Susan DiLallo