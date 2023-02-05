Non-Fiction
- Koala: A Natural History and an Uncertain Future by Danielle Clode
- Fodor’s New York City 2023 by writers at Fodor’s Travel
- Fodor’s Italy 2023 by writers at Fodor’s Travel
- Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide 2023 by Terry H. Kovel
- Good Sam North American Campground Guide 2023 by Good Sam Club
- Reinventing the Chicken Coop: 14 Original Designs with Step-by-Step Building Instruction by Kevin McElroy and Matthew Wolpe
- How Medicine Works and When It Doesn’t: Learning Who to Trust to Get and Stay Healthy by F. Perry Wilson, M.D.
- Finding Elevation: Fear and Courage on the World’s Most Dangerous Mountain by, Lisa Thompson
- Unraveling: What I Learned About Life While Shearing Sheep, Dyeing Wool, and Making the Word’s Ugliest Sweater by Peggy Orenstein
- On Savage Shores: How Indigenous Americans Discovered Europe by Caroline Dodds Pennock
Fiction
- The Game is a Footnote by Vicki Delany
- The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre by Natasha Lester
- Lost in the Moment and Found by Seanan McGuire
- Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
- Off the Deep End by Lucinda Berry
- The Devil’s Ransom by Brad Taylor
- All Hallows by Christopher Golden
- Waste of a Life by Simon Brett
- Her Heart’s Desire by Shelley Shepard Gray
- Don’t Open the Door by Allison Brennan