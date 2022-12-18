New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction
- You are Not a Sh*tty Parent: How to Practice Self-Compassion and Give Yourself a Break by Carla Naumburg
- Why am I Like This? The Science Behind Your Weirdest Thoughts and Habits by Jen Martin
- Reading the Stars: Astrology for Book Lovers by Book Riot
- Lurking Under the Surface: Horror, Religion, and the Questions that Haunt Us by Brandon R. Grafius
- Excuse Me While I Disappear: Tales of Midlife Mayhem by Laurie Nataro
- The LEGO Story: How a Little Toy Sparked the World’s Imagination by Jens Andersen
- Into the Great Emptiness: Peril and Survival on the Greenland Ice Cap by David Roberts
- Confessions of a Crappy Christian: Real-Life Talk about All the Things Christians aren’t Sure We’re Supposed to Say and Why They Matter to God by Blake Guichet
- Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being by Mary Beth Albright
- Your Family Revealed: a Guide to Decoding the Patterns, Stories, and Belief Systems in Your Family by Elaine Carney Gibson
Large Print
- Anything but Plain by Suzanne Fisher Woods
- Christmas By the Book by Anne Marie Ryan
- The Codebreaker’s Secret by Sara Ackerman
- Fairy Tale by Stephen King
- Going Rogue by Janet Evanovich
- Home Sweet Christmas by Susan Mallery
- The Last Chairlift by John Irving
- Last Duke Standing by Julia London
- Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult
- Long Way Home by Lynn N. Austin