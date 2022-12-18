New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

FICTION: Simon Van Booy uses a simple story about an author telling a story to explore the anything-but-simple process of telling a story. "The Presence of Absence" by Simon Van Booy; David R. Godine (184 pages, $24.95) ——— To call a writer prolific can be to damn them with faint praise, but Simon Van Booy is without a doubt prolific — prolific, though, in the positive sense of being marked by ...