 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

  • 0

Non-Fiction

  • You are Not a Sh*tty Parent: How to Practice Self-Compassion and Give Yourself a Break by Carla Naumburg
  • Why am I Like This? The Science Behind Your Weirdest Thoughts and Habits by Jen Martin
  • Reading the Stars: Astrology for Book Lovers by Book Riot
  • Lurking Under the Surface: Horror, Religion, and the Questions that Haunt Us by Brandon R. Grafius
  • Excuse Me While I Disappear: Tales of Midlife Mayhem by Laurie Nataro
  • The LEGO Story: How a Little Toy Sparked the World’s Imagination by Jens Andersen
  • Into the Great Emptiness: Peril and Survival on the Greenland Ice Cap by David Roberts
  • Confessions of a Crappy Christian: Real-Life Talk about All the Things Christians aren’t Sure We’re Supposed to Say and Why They Matter to God by Blake Guichet
  • Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being by Mary Beth Albright
  • Your Family Revealed: a Guide to Decoding the Patterns, Stories, and Belief Systems in Your Family by Elaine Carney Gibson

People are also reading…

Large Print

  • Anything but Plain by Suzanne Fisher Woods
  • Christmas By the Book by Anne Marie Ryan
  • The Codebreaker’s Secret by Sara Ackerman
  • Fairy Tale by Stephen King
  • Going Rogue by Janet Evanovich
  • Home Sweet Christmas by Susan Mallery
  • The Last Chairlift by John Irving
  • Last Duke Standing by Julia London
  • Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult
  • Long Way Home by Lynn N. Austin
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: 'Not the Camilla We Knew,' by Rachael Hanel

Review: 'Not the Camilla We Knew,' by Rachael Hanel

NONFICTION: A combination memoir and biography of Camilla Hall, the Minnesota minister's daughter who died in a police shootout. "Not the Camilla We Knew" by Rachael Hanel; University of Minnesota Press (240 pages, $17.95) ——— The Symbionese Liberation Army came together as a small band of self-described revolutionaries who, in service to their political agenda, did outsized things to gain ...

Review: 'The Presence of Absence,' by Simon Van Booy

Review: 'The Presence of Absence,' by Simon Van Booy

FICTION: Simon Van Booy uses a simple story about an author telling a story to explore the anything-but-simple process of telling a story. "The Presence of Absence" by Simon Van Booy; David R. Godine (184 pages, $24.95) ——— To call a writer prolific can be to damn them with faint praise, but Simon Van Booy is without a doubt prolific — prolific, though, in the positive sense of being marked by ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert