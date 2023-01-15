New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction
Taste of Home One Pot Favorites: 519 Meal-In-One Lifesavers by Taste of Home
The Southern Poetry Anthology, Volume IX: Virginia by William Wright, editor
When America Stopped Being Great: A History of the Present by Nick Bryant
Spare by Prince Harry
The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch
Number One is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions by Steve Martin
Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing up a Wizard by Tom Felton
The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams by Stacy Schiff
The Last Hill: The Epic Story of a Ranger Battalion and the Battle that Defined WWII by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin
So Help Me God by Mike Pence
Fiction
The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
A Small Affair by Flora Collins
The Glassmaker’s Wife by Lee Martin
The Whispering Dead by David Mark
Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica
Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo
All the Dangerous Things by Stacy Willingham
Dark of Night by Colleen Coble
The Cloisters by Katy Hays
In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas