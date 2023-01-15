 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Titles at the Culpeper County Library

Non-Fiction

Taste of Home One Pot Favorites: 519 Meal-In-One Lifesavers by Taste of Home

The Southern Poetry Anthology, Volume IX: Virginia by William Wright, editor

When America Stopped Being Great: A History of the Present by Nick Bryant

Spare by Prince Harry

The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch

Number One is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions by Steve Martin

Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing up a Wizard by Tom Felton

The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams by Stacy Schiff

The Last Hill: The Epic Story of a Ranger Battalion and the Battle that Defined WWII by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin

So Help Me God by Mike Pence

Fiction

The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff

A Small Affair by Flora Collins

The Glassmaker’s Wife by Lee Martin

The Whispering Dead by David Mark

Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica

Hell Bent by Leigh Bardugo

All the Dangerous Things by Stacy Willingham

Dark of Night by Colleen Coble

The Cloisters by Katy Hays

In the Upper Country by Kai Thomas

