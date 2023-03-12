Non-fiction
All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me by Patrick Bringley
Empress of the Nile: The Daredevil Archaeologist Who Saved Egypt’s Ancient Temples from Destruction by Lynne Olson
By Bread Alone: A Baker’s Reflections on Hunger, Longing, and the Goodness of God by Kendall Vanderslice
Japanese Myths and Legends edited by J.K. Jackson
Ancient Sea Reptiles: Plesiosaurs, Ichthyosaurs, Mosasaurs, and More by Darren Naish
Microjoys: Finding Hope (Especially) When Life is Not Okay by Cyndie Spiegel
The Ship Beneath the Ice: The Discovery of Shackleton’s Endurance by Mensun Bound
Blood Money: The Story of Life, Death, and Profit Inside America’s Blood Industry by Kathleen McLaughlin
Empireland: How Imperialism Has Shaped Modern Britain by Sathnam Sanghera
The Exceptions: Nancy Hopkins, MIT, and the Fight for Women in Science by Kate Zernike
Fiction
Burner by Mark Greany
Code Name Sapphire by Pam Jenoff
Cold Light of Day by Elizabeth Goddard
The Last Tale of Flower Bride by Roshani Chokshi
Who? by Donna Deal
Varina Palladino’s Jersey Italian Love Story by Terri-Lynne DeFino
Cold Blooded Liar by Karen Rose
A Day of Fallen Night by Samantha Shannon
Stone Cold Fox by Rachel Koller Croft
Essex Dogs by Dan Jones