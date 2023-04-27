Non-fiction

Year of No Garbage: Recycling Lies, Plastic Problems, and One Women’s Journey to Zero Waste by Eve O. Schraub

Remedies for Sorrow: An Extraordinary Child, a Secret Kept from Pregnant Women, and a Mother’s Pursuit of the Truth by Megan Nix

A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds by Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal

Is It Hot in Here? Or am I Suffering for All Eternity for the Sins I committed on Earth? by Zach Zimmerman

The Return of Wolves: An Iconic Predators Struggle to Survive in the American West by Eli Francovich

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder by David Grann

The Shotgun Conservationist: Why Environmentalists Should Love Hunting by Brant MacDuff

Secret Life of the City: How Nature Thrives in the Urban Wild by Hanna Bjorgaas

George Melendez Wright: The Fight for Wildlife and Wilderness in the National Parks by Jerry Emory

Fire on the Levee: The Murder of Henry Glover and the Search for Justice after Hurricane Katrina by Jared Fishman and Joseph Hooper

Fiction

The Librarian of Burned Books by Brianna Labuskes

Not the Ones Dead by Dana Stabenow

The Wrong Good Deed by Caroline B. Cooney

Lassiter by J.R. Ward

Forged in Love by Mary Connealy

Windswept Way by Irene Hannon

The Cargo from Neira by Alys Clare

The Forgetting by Hannah Beckerman

Murder on the Home Front by Jessica Ellicott

A Heart Worth Stealing by Joanna Barker