Non-fiction
Year of No Garbage: Recycling Lies, Plastic Problems, and One Women’s Journey to Zero Waste by Eve O. Schraub
Remedies for Sorrow: An Extraordinary Child, a Secret Kept from Pregnant Women, and a Mother’s Pursuit of the Truth by Megan Nix
A Wing and a Prayer: The Race to Save Our Vanishing Birds by Anders and Beverly Gyllenhaal
Is It Hot in Here? Or am I Suffering for All Eternity for the Sins I committed on Earth? by Zach Zimmerman
The Return of Wolves: An Iconic Predators Struggle to Survive in the American West by Eli Francovich
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder by David Grann
The Shotgun Conservationist: Why Environmentalists Should Love Hunting by Brant MacDuff
Secret Life of the City: How Nature Thrives in the Urban Wild by Hanna Bjorgaas
George Melendez Wright: The Fight for Wildlife and Wilderness in the National Parks by Jerry Emory
Fire on the Levee: The Murder of Henry Glover and the Search for Justice after Hurricane Katrina by Jared Fishman and Joseph Hooper
Fiction
The Librarian of Burned Books by Brianna Labuskes
Not the Ones Dead by Dana Stabenow
The Wrong Good Deed by Caroline B. Cooney
Lassiter by J.R. Ward
Forged in Love by Mary Connealy
Windswept Way by Irene Hannon
The Cargo from Neira by Alys Clare
The Forgetting by Hannah Beckerman
Murder on the Home Front by Jessica Ellicott
A Heart Worth Stealing by Joanna Barker