Non-fiction
- Sin City Gangsters: The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Las Vegas by Jeffrey Sussman
- Home Detox: Make Your Home a Healthier Place for Everyone Who Lives There by Daniella Chace, MSc, CN
- Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor by Valentine Low
- Shark: Why We Need to Save the World’s Most Misunderstood Predator by Paul De Gelder
- The E Suite: Empathetic Leadership for the Next Generation of Executives by Tina Kuhn and Neal Frick
- This is Supposed to be Fun: How to Find Joy in Hooking Up, Settling Down, and Everything in Between by Myisha Battle
- Knitting Wraps in the Round: 21 Inspired Shawls, Scarves, and Stoles by Andrea Brauneis
- The Once and Future Sex: Going Medieval on Women’s Roles in Society by Eleanor Janega
- Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom by Ilyon Woo
- Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives by Siddharth Kara
Fiction
- Scot in a Trap by Catriona McPherson
- Everything is Just Beginning by Erin Bartels
- The Heretic Royal by Scott F. Aiken
- Make a Wish by Helena Hunting
- Dear Henry, Love Edith by Becca Kinzer
- French Roast by Sandra Balzo
- A Courage Undimmed by Stephanie Graves
- The Terraformers by Annalee Newitz
- The Drift by C.J Tudor
- Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen